ALVA, Okla. — When Harding arrived at Myers Field Saturday to take on Northwestern Oklahoma, the Bisons had hit 19 home runs in the first 27 games. They ranked 10th among the 12 teams in the Great American Conference. Northwestern led the GAC with 39 homers. Saturday's doubleheader saw a significant role reversal.
Harding blasted nine homers in the doubleheader leading to a pair of blowouts. The Bisons hit six bombs in the first game and won 15-8, and added three more long ones in an 11-2 victory in game two. The Rangers had only three homers.
With the two wins, Harding swept the series. The Bisons won the opener 3-2 on Friday night. It was Harding's first sweep against Northwestern since 2015 and its third in a series that dates to 2013.
Harding improved to 21-8 overall and 11-7 in the GAC. The Bisons are in fourth place in the conference after the close of play Saturday. Northwestern dropped to 13-18 overall and 6-12 in conference. The Rangers are 11th of the 12 teams.
In the opener, Cody Smith and Coulton Doyle both homered twice. Smith was 3-for-6 with two runs and four RBIs. He hit two-run homers in both the third and sixth innings. Smith was not done with the long ball for the day.
Doyle went 3-for-5 with three runs and six RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the third and his third grand slam of the season in the fourth. It was his second two-HR game this season.
It was only the fourth time in the NCAA era (since 1998) that Harding had two batters hit two home runs in the same game. The last time it happened was in 2005 when Sean Camilleri and Tim Bowser both hit two home runs at Williams Baptist. The others were Mike Huebner (3) and Kenny Sprenger (2) at Ozarks (AR) in 1999 and Justin Cone (2) and Morgan Trotter (2) vs. North Alabama at the 2002 Gulf South Conference Tournament.
Doyle leads the team with eight home runs.
Cooper Newsom smashed his second home run of the season in the second inning, and just for fun, Collin Helms hit a two-run inside-the-park home run, his third homer of the season, in the sixth inning.
The six home runs were the second-most ever in a game by the Bisons, trailing only the eight the Bisons hit against Ozarks (AR) in 1999.
On the mound, Davis Welch (4-2) collected the win, striking out five in five innings. Andrew Bradshaw earned his second save, going four innings and striking out three.
Remember the part about Cody Smith not being done? He hit the first pitch of game two for his third home run of the day. He has four for the season.
It was the first of eight extra-base hits for Harding in the second game. Smith went 3-for-4 and later added a double.
Sebastian Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Michael Dewald hit a solo shot in the fifth.
Martinez and Seth Johnson both went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.
Will Roguske (3-1) continued his strong start to the season, allowing only three hits over four innings to earn the win. Dylan Penick pitched two scoreless innings, and Luke Whaley blanked the Rangers in the seventh.
Alva, Okla. — Freshman Collin Helms hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to plate the tying and winning runs, and senior Maddox Long pitched a complete game to lead Harding to a 3-2 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma on Friday in Great American Conference action at Ranger Field.
With the victory Harding improved to 19-8 overall and 9-7 in the GAC. Northwestern dropped to 13-16 overall and 6-10 in the GAC. The teams conclude the three-game series with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Harding trailed 2-1 entering the ninth inning. Coulton Doyle walked to lead off the innings and advanced to second when Sebastian Martinez reached on an error. Logan Lacey sacrificed the runners to second and third with Barger pinch-running for Martinez at second.
Helms then laced third double of the season into left center, and Doyle scored with the tying run and Barger followed with the eventual game-winner.
Long (5-2) pitched Harding's first nine-inning complete game of the season to earn his team-leading fifth win. He allowed only seven hits and struck out six, winning his third straight start.
Harding managed only four hits in the game with doubles from Helms and Cooper Newsom, a single from Doyle and a single by Martinez.
Trailing 1-0, Harding put its first run on the board in the fifth. Helms reached second on an error, went to third on a sacrifice and scored on Newsom's ground out.
