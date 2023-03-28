smith

Harding's Cody Smith makes contact with the ball during the Bisons' three-game sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma on the road, improving their GAC record to 11-7.

 Hardingsports.com

ALVA, Okla. — When Harding arrived at Myers Field Saturday to take on Northwestern Oklahoma, the Bisons had hit 19 home runs in the first 27 games. They ranked 10th among the 12 teams in the Great American Conference. Northwestern led the GAC with 39 homers. Saturday's doubleheader saw a significant role reversal.

Harding blasted nine homers in the doubleheader leading to a pair of blowouts. The Bisons hit six bombs in the first game and won 15-8, and added three more long ones in an 11-2 victory in game two. The Rangers had only three homers.

