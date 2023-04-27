SEARCY — Five different Harding hitters had two or more hits, Cooper Newsom broke the single-season doubles record, and Merritt Jay remained undefeated on the mound in the Bisons' 9-1 non-conference victory over Ouachita Baptist on Tuesday at Jerry Moore Field.
- Harding improved to 32-15 overall and 24-7 at home with the victory ... the Bisons matched last season's 32-win total ... Harding's 24 home wins were the most since the 2011 team went 27-7 at home.
- Harding had five hits in the first inning, scoring four runs and leading the rest of the way ... Drew McNeel's two-run double was the key hit in the inning.
- Newsom went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs ... his two hits were both doubles ... it was the sixth time this season he had two doubles in the same game ... his 24 doubles this season is a new school record ... Harding has 108 doubles this season, second all-time behind only the 114 in 2011.
- Cody Smith went 2-for-5 with two runs scored ... Smith led off the game with his 14th career triple, the most ever by a Harding player.
- Seth Johnson was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, the seventh time he has scored three runs in a single game this season.
- Collin Helms went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs ... he was hit by a pitch for the 18th time, only one off the school record of 19 by Miles Humphreys in 2019 ... it extended Harding's school record number of HBPs to 92 ... it was his second career three-hit game.
- McNeel was 2-for-3 with a season-high three RBIs.
- Jay improved to 7-0 by allowing only two hits and no earned runs with three strikeouts over seven innings ... he is only the fourth Harding freshman to record seven or more wins in a season, joining Kyle Cline (8 in 2009), Kevin Burton (7 in 1992) and Austin Allen (7 in 2017) ... only John Kodatt (10-0 in 1989) has more wins without a loss.
- Coulton Doyle had his 50th RBI of the season, becoming the first Bison with 50 or more RBIs since Jason Nappi had 54 in 2011.
- With nine runs, Harding ran its run total to 367, breaking the previous school record of 360 runs in 2005.
- Harding plays its final Great American Conference series of the season this weekend at Arkansas Tech in Russellville ... the Bisons have already clinched a spot in the upcoming GAC Tournament.
