welch

Harding junior pitcher Davis Welch took the win for the Bisons during a 10-0 shutout over UAM on Saturday, completing a three-game GAC sweep of the Boll Weevils.

 Hardingsports.com

SEARCY — The official game time for Harding's 10-0 victory over Arkansas-Monticello that gave the Bisons a three-game series sweep was 1 hour, 48 minutes. The actual time from the first pitch to the last out was 5 hours, 16 minutes.

The teams played one inning before a 2-hour, 18-minute delay. After returning to the field, the teams played another 25 minutes before a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes. That only got the game into the top of the third inning.

