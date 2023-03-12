SEARCY — The official game time for Harding's 10-0 victory over Arkansas-Monticello that gave the Bisons a three-game series sweep was 1 hour, 48 minutes. The actual time from the first pitch to the last out was 5 hours, 16 minutes.
The teams played one inning before a 2-hour, 18-minute delay. After returning to the field, the teams played another 25 minutes before a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes. That only got the game into the top of the third inning.
When the teams came back after the second delay, it was all Harding.
Sebastian Martinez hit a three-run double to center field, and Cody Smith drove in a run in Harding's four-run third.
Harding added another in the fourth with Cooper Newsom leading off the inning with a walk and coming around to score on Smith's sacrifice fly.
It was four more for the Bisons in the fifth. Martinez led off with his second double and scored on Newsom's two-run homer to left center. It was Newsom's first home run as a Bison. Smith added a two-run double to complete the scoring in the fifth.
Coulton Doyle led off the sixth with an infield single and advanced to third on Martinez's third double of the game. Collin Helms' sacrifice fly scored Doyle with Harding's 10th run.
As the Bisons kept tacking on runs, Harding starter Davis Welch (3-1) kept hanging zeros along the Arkansas-Monticello score line. Welch allowed only two hits over six innings with five strikeouts for his third win. Reliever Joey Lawhorn struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh to end the game early.
Smith went 2-for-3 and matched a career high with four RBIs.
Martinez became only the sixth different Harding player with three doubles in the same game. He was the first to do it since James Anderson had three at Southern Nazarene in 2014. The last Bison with three doubles in a home game was Michael Drennon against Ouachita Baptist in 2001.
The victory gave Harding its second series sweep of Arkansas-Monticello since 2019. It was also the Bisons' sixth straight win over the Weevils.
Harding improved to 17-6 overall with the victory and moved to 7-5 in the GAC. Arkansas-Monticello dropped to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in conference. Harding is currently in fourth place with other GAC games to be played over the weekend.
Harding will host Southwestern Oklahoma next weekend in GAC action at Jerry Moore Field.
Friday Twinbill
SEARCY — On Tuesday, Harding had a season-high nine extra-base hits in a non-conference win over Union. The Bisons continued their extra-base bashing Friday with 12 more in a doubleheader sweep of Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference action at Jerry Moore Field.
Harding had eight extra-base hits in a 15-5, 10-run rule shortened game one, and had four of its six hits go for extra bases in a 5-1 victory in game two.
With the sweep, Harding improved to 16-6 overall and 6-5 in the GAC. At the end of play Friday, the Bisons were in a tie with Arkansas-Monticello (11-9, 6-5) for fifth place in the GAC standings. Harding has won four straight and 12 of its 14 home games this season.
Harding led 4-0 after three innings but an Arkansas-Monticello grand slam in the fourth tied the game. The Bisons answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, three more in the fifth, one in the seventh and six big runs, all with two outs, in the eighth to end the game.
Harding had six players with multiple hits including Michael Dewald who went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. He was one of six different Harding players with a double. It was the most doubles in a game for the Bisons this season and the most since Harding had seven doubles in a game against Ouachita Baptist last March.
The Bisons also had two players hit their first home runs in Harding uniforms. Freshman Colin Helms hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and Sebastian Martinez hit a solo shot to get Harding rolling in the eighth inning.
Junior Maddox Long (3-2) earned his third win of the season on the mound. He struck out five and allowed four earned runs over five innings. Dylan Penick (2.0 IP) and Andrew Bradshaw (1.0 IP) closed out the game for the Bisons.
A four-run second innings provided all the offense Harding needed in game two. Not surprisingly, extra-base hits led to Harding's success.
Logan Lacey hit his team-leading 12th double of the season to lead off the frame. Helms then doubled to left to score Lacey. Dewald laced Harding's first three-bagger of the day to score Helms, and Dewald scored on a fielding error. Newsom then stole second and third and came home on a throwing error by the Arkansas-Monticello catcher.
Harding's fifth run came in the fifth when Seth Johnson launched his team-leading sixth home run on a 2-0 pitch.
Sophomore Will Roguske (2-0) remained unbeaten on the mound. He pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits and one earned run with three strikeouts.
The win in game two was Harding's 100th victory all-time in 185 games against Arkansas-Monticello in a series that dates to 1960.
Due to impending weather in Searcy tomorrow. Harding and Arkansas-Monticello will play the series finale at 9:30 a.m. at Jerry Moore Field. The Bisons will be looking for its second sweep of Arkansas-Monticello in Searcy in the last three series the teams have played at Jerry Moore Field. The Bisons last swept the Weevils in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.