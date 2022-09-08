INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Von Miller had two of Buffalo's seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams' Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills opened the NFL's 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same stadium where the Rams won the Super Bowl nearly seven months ago.

