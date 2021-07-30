TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is opting not to defend her Olympic vault title, pulling out of Sunday's event finals for both vault and uneven bars while she focuses on her mental health.
The 24-year-old six-time Olympic medalist removed herself from competition during the team finals on Tuesday and sat out Thursday's all-around final as well. Biles said on social media Friday that she is dealing with what is defined as "the twisties": the sudden inability to feel comfortable while twisting in midair.
Biles said she's battled the issue before, but typically only when it comes to vault and floor exercise. This time around, it's a problem on all four apparatuses. She is scheduled to compete in both the balance beam and floor exercise finals next week.
Biles had been working on performing the Yurchenko Double Pike vault in Tokyo. She unveiled the vault — one never done by a woman in competition — in May. If she had been able to successfully land the vault, which requires the gymnast to do a roundoff and back handspring onto the table before two backward somersaults with her hands clasped behind her legs, the vault would then carry her name in the sport's Code of Points.
USA Gymnastics said Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to determine her potential readiness for future competitions.
MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Skinner initially did not make the vault finals because International Gymnastics Federation rules allow each country a maximum of two athletes per event in the finals.
Skinner, 24, was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team that won gold in Rio de Janeiro. She made the 2020 team as a "plus-one," competing in all four events during qualifying last Sunday. She actually finished 11th in the all-around during qualifying but did not make the 24-woman final because both Biles and eventual all-around champion Sunisa Lee posted better scores among American competitors.
Skinner posted a picture on Instagram after being named as Biles' replacement on vault expressing excitement over the chance to vie for a medal. She and Carey are both considered top contenders.
"Doing this for Simone Biles," Skinner wrote. "It's go time baby."
___
Great Britain has won gold in the triathlon mixed relay, making it the winningest national team in the history of the sport.
The U.S. took silver and France claimed bronze in the mixed relay at Odaiba Marine Park.
Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth, Alex Yee and Jonathan Brownlee made up the team that gave Great Britain its third triathlon gold and eighth overall medal, besting Switzerland's record.
Taylor-Brown and Yee both also medaled in the individual contests earlier in the week, bringing home silver in the women's and men's events, respectively.
___
Hong Kong's rising star Siobhán Haughey has withdrawn from the semifinals of the 50-meter freestyle at the Olympics because of a hip injury.
The 23-year-old swimmer earned a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle on Friday, to go with the silver she won in the 200 free two days earlier. They are the first swimming medals won by Hong Kong.
Her coach, Rick Bishop, said the injury first bothered her during the 100 free, but she kept going. She finished 15th in the 50 free preliminaries.
Hong Kong was cheering her on, excited to see success for the first time at the Olympic pool. Her two silvers are among six medals won by the country since it first competed in the Summer Games in 1952.
___
Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended after a positive test for human growth hormone. She was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters at the Olympics on Saturday.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19. The AIU says it was only informed of the finding on Friday, after Okagbare had already run in the 100-meter heats at the Tokyo Games.
The AIU informed Okagbare of the finding and her provisional suspension on Saturday morning.
Okagbare won her heat in 11.05 seconds at the Olympic Stadium to progress to the semis.
