Blue Jays Guardians Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio celebrates with Daulton Varsho (25) after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a two-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Monday night after losing starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to a knee injury.

Biggio's 415-foot drive to center field came off reliever Enyel De Los Santos (4-2) and scored Daulton Varsho. Toronto had been held to one hit over the first seven innings by Guardians rookie Gavin Williams, who struck out a season-high 12.

