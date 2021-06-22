MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays' bats came alive as soon as they had a chance to face someone other than Sandy Alcantara.
Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against reliever Yimi García to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.
The hits came with one out. García (3-6) entered the game after Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings before departing for a pinch-hitter.
"He was really good," said Blue Jays coach John Schneider, who ran the team while manager Charlie Montoyo served a one-game suspension. "Seeing what our hitters were saying, we were happy to get him out of there, obviously. He was on tonight. It worked out for us."
With the score 1-all, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, the decision to pinch-hit for Alcantara was easy. His replacement, Sandy León, struck out.
"We've got to try to score," Mattingly said. "We've got to try to put a run on the board and give him a win that way."
MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays' only run off Alcantara in the sixth.
Toronto's Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.
Starling Marte led off Miami's ninth with an infield single but was thrown out trying to steal.
"He's definitely got the green light there," Mattingly said. "The math works, but it didn't look like he had a great jump."
Miami rookie Jesús Sánchez hit his second home run in the second inning.
Toronto outfielder George Springer went 0 for 4 in his return to the lineup. He was activated after missing 66 of the first 70 games because of a strained right quadriceps.
"Alcantara pitched his tail off, and our lineup didn't show off like they usually do," Stripling said. "But our lineup is special, and now we're going to throw George Springer in it for the next 90-plus games. It's going to be a lot of fun to see him in there."
The Blue Jays scratched out a run in the sixth. Bo Bichette was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and came home on an opposite-field single by Guerrero.
Toronto improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami. The Marlins fell to 5-13 in one-run games, while Toronto is 6-9.
REDS 10, TWINS 7
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds stopped a five-game losing streak.
Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double off Tejay Antone (2-0), but the right-hander in his first game back from the injured list recovered to record the last two outs of the inning.
Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds.
Hansel Robles (3-4) took the loss.
ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and Houston defeated Baltimore for its ninth straight win.
Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings. Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries.
Right-hander Jorge López (2-9) gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings but was outdone by Greinke.
PIRATES 6, WHITE SOX 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez's two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh beat skidding Chicago.
A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.
But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.
Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.
David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries.
TIGERS 8, CARDINALS 2
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading Detroit over St. Louis.
Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit's six-run fourth inning.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.