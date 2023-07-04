Two Oaklawn stakes winners accounted for stakes victories last weekend at Ellis Park. Both were for the most successful trainer in Oaklawn history.
Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen sent out Pauline’s Pearl ($6.52) to win Saturday’s $400,000 Fleur de Lis (G2) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/8 miles and favored Ryvit ($6.80) to win Sunday’s $175,000 Maxfield Overnight for 3-year-old sprinters.
Pauline’s Pearl, a 5-year-old Tapit homebred for Stonestreet Stables (Barbara Banke), won the Fleur de Lis by three-quarters of a length under Joel Rosario. Bellamore crossed the finish line second, a neck ahead of odd-on favorite A Mo Reay, but was disqualified and placed third for interference through the stretch. The winning time over a fast track was 1:49.59. Scratches reduced the field from eight to three. A Mo Reay won the $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 4 at Oaklawn.
Pauline’s Pearl won the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles in 2021 at Oaklawn. She also finished second in Oaklawn’s $300,000 Honeybee Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies in 2021 and its $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) for older fillies and mares in 2022. Both races were 1 1/16 miles.
Saturday’s victory was the eighth in 19 lifetime starts for Pauline’s Pearl and bumped her earnings to $2,127,400. Pauline’s Peal is out of Grade 1 winner Hot Dixie Chick, who captured the $60,000 Prima Donna Stakes for 3-year-old filly sprinters in 2010 at Oaklawn for Asmussen.
The Maxfield Overnight represented the fifth consecutive victory for Ryvit, who races for Texans William and Corinne Heiligbrodt, longtime Asmussen clients.
Ryvit’s winning streak began at Oaklawn, where he won three races during the 2022-2023 meeting that ended May 6. Ryvit broke his maiden March 25, won an entry-level allowance April 14 and the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes April 29. Ryvit was exiting a victory in the $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes (G3) May 20 at Pimlico. All four races were 6 furlongs.
Stretching out to 7 furlongs Sunday, Ryvit again scored in front-running fashion, finishing three lengths ahead of Oaklawn-raced Mullikin. The winning time over a sloppy surface was 1:22.33. Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading jockey in 2022-2023, rode Ryvit for the first time in the Maxfield Overnight.
Ryvit has a 5-1-1 record from eight lifetime starts and earnings of $452,604.
Asmussen has collected a record 12 Oaklawn training titles – all since 2007 – and became its all-time winningest trainer during the 2022-2023 meeting. Asmussen has 876 career victories at Oaklawn, including a record 104 stakes.
In other stakes action last weekend at Ellis Park, favored West Will Power ($6.14) won Saturday’s $1 million Stephen Foster Stakes (G1) for older horses at 1 1/8 miles, favored Zozos ($3.62) won Sunday’s $275,000 Hanshin Stakes for older horses at 1 mile and Miles Ahead finished third in Saturday’s $225,000 Kelly’s Landing Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6 ½ furlongs.
The Stephen Foster was a “Win and You’re In” for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at 1 ¼ miles Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. West Will Power opened his 2023 campaign with a runner-up finish in the $600,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) for older horses at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 18 at Oaklawn.
Zozos was a powerful entry-level allowance winner in 2022 at Oaklawn for Brad Cox, Oaklawn’s fourth-leading trainer this season. Cox also trains West Will Power and A Mo Reay.
Miles Ahead finished second in the $200,000 Whitmore Stakes (G3) for older sprinters March 18 at Oaklawn. He was also third in the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for older sprinters Jan. 28 at Oaklawn.
Finish Lines
- Oaklawn-raced Three Technique ($13.60) and Candy Man Rocket finished first and third, respectively, in the $250,000 John A. Nerud Stakes (G2) for older horses at 7 furlongs Saturday at Belmont Park.
- Dash Attack ($8.42) captured an off-the-turf allowance at 1 mile Friday at Ellis Park for trainer Kenny McPeek. Dash Attack won the $250,000 Smarty Jones Stakes in 2022 at Oaklawn. The 1-mile Smarty Jones is traditionally Oaklawn’s first Kentucky Derby points race.
- Oaklawn stakes winner Sir Wellington and Oaklawn-raced Chief Ron finished second and third, respectively, in the $100,000 Alapocas Run Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs Saturday at Delaware Park.
