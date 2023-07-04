ryvit

Ryvit is a three-time winner at Oaklawn this season, including the prestigious Bachelor Stakes on April 29.

 photo credit: Coady Photography

Two Oaklawn stakes winners accounted for stakes victories last weekend at Ellis Park. Both were for the most successful trainer in Oaklawn history.

Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen sent out Pauline’s Pearl ($6.52) to win Saturday’s $400,000 Fleur de Lis (G2) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/8 miles and favored Ryvit ($6.80) to win Sunday’s $175,000 Maxfield Overnight for 3-year-old sprinters.

