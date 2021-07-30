The road for the championship of the 54th annual Silver Gloves Boxing Region 6 Tournament started as a dream for some of the athletes, with many twists and turns before all of the roads would join each other in the middle of the ring, which was sitting quietly in the middle of the gym located inside the Carmichael Community Center.
The day for the athletes, for coaches and for parents started bright and early, Thursday morning July 29, but for some of the athletes it was just a continuation of Wednesday as they travel on the freeway for seven hours or longer to get to the city of Searcy.
The athletes, their coaches and parents all waited patiently as they prepared to step into Meeting Room No. 1 at the Holiday Inn Express and defeat the first opponent of the day. Making the required weight at the weigh-in.
At 7 p.m. Thursday night with music echoing in the gym, the Carmichael Community Center woke up. The athletes stepped into the corner of the ring and then walked into the center of the ring for the introduction and meeting with the referee.
The curtain on the 54th Silver Gloves Tournament featured a pair of boxers from the Peewee Division in the 65 pound class. From the state of Texas and the city of Houston, Ishaak Ayoub and from Marrero, Louisiana Corey Coleman.
It was the finest three rounds of boxing that included plenty of exchanges of punches.
Coleman used an aggressive style of offense to keep the pressure on Ayoub and was forcing him into a defensive style of boxing. Ayoub did have some short flurries that allowed him to take the offensive but Coleman used the ropes to bring his opponent back to the center of the ring and regain the tempo of the fight. Coleman won the first bout of the night with a unanimous decision over Ayoub.
The most intense bout of the night presented on the card came in bout number 10, a boxing match that featured athletes from the state of Texas, Isaac Sanchez against from Oklahoma City, Andrew Andrada fighting in the Intermediate Class at the 85 pound class.
Sanchez went to work early in the boxing match against Andrada finding his target and landing the punch with accuracy and with power. Sanchez used a combination of jabs to score points and to open the defense by Andrada and that allowed Sanchez to find the target and throw a right hook through and make contact with the cheek pad on Andrada’s helmet.
The state of Arkansas had four fighters representing their home state Thursday night. Only in the Intermediate Division in the 201 pound class, would the state of Arkansas become victorious. From West Memphis, Zamilla Kelly would win the Women's Championship by knocking out her opponent Lakiya Forrest from the state of Tennessee at the 1:18 mark in the third round.
Kelly used her mobility in the ring to open up Forrest and her defense, Kelly used the combination of hitting the body to get Forrest to drop her hands. Getting in close in the third round, Kelly connected with a left and right combination that stopped Forrest and won the championship.
Unfortunately that was not the first knockout of the tournament.
Fighting in the Bantam Division at 85 pounds Samuel Laymon representing Van Buren, was hit twice by a solid right hand into the body by Angel Vargas from Garland, Texas, that forced Laymon to the canvas at the 20 seconds mark of the first round.
The most inspirational and best boxing of the evening came from two athletes, boxing each other for the championship of the Junior Open Division at 101 pounds, Lucia Armendeddariz from Oklahoma against Abigail Alvarado from Texas.
Alverado used a peek-a-boo defense and kept her hand high waiting for a chance to land a series of good jabs. Armendeddariz attacked the defense by forcing the fight’s tempo to make Alverado back up and forcing her to move across the ring.
Armendeddariz kept the pressure on Alverado would get tired and her hands would fall low enough for Armendeddariz to connect with jabs and score points.
In the second round, the coach wanted Armendedariz to changed the target area and worked on the body of Alverado. The plan was to get Alverado to drop her guard defense, to protect the body punches. The change of the offense attack by Armendedariz opened up the defense by Alverado but it also allowed for some good counter punches by Alverado that landed with some force.
Armendedariz got out of trouble in the ropes, she needed to regroup and battled herself out of trouble and turned Alverado back into the center of the ring. Armendedariz began to mix the target area to confuse Alverado. The bell sounded and both boxers ended the second round by walking back to their respective corners.
Armendendariz came out at the start of the third round and went back to mixing her attack and controlling the tempo of the match.
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the fight, Armendedariz caught her opponent on the ropes and delivered a series of combinations that forced Alverado head to tilt back but the bell sounded before any more punches from both boxers could find their target and ending the best match of the night.
Armendeddariz won the championship of the Junior Open Division in the 101-pound weight class with a split decision against Alverado.
Armendendariz will join the rest of the winners from the 54th Silver Gloves Region 6 Boxing Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, keeping their dream alive on the banks of the Missouri River. Where the journey slows down there will be just enough time for the athletes, coaches and parents to catch their breath before the new adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.