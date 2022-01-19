Down 29-20 late in the first half, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats went on a 25-2 run over the span of 11 minutes, and 7 seconds en route to a 55-43 win over Pangburn on Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
Pangburn led 29-20 following a putback by Miranda Redman with 2:53 left in the first half. Harding Academy’s Calle Citty followed with a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run to end the half. Sarah Davis then scored five consecutive points to end the half with Harding Academy trailing 29-28.
Pangburn’s Haylee Phillips scored near the basket off an assist by Brynlee Huggins to start the second half, pushing the Lady Tigers lead to 31-28.
Pangburn would not score again for the rest of the third quarter as Harding Academy reeled off 17 consecutive points to lead 45:31 early in the fourth quarter.
Four different Harding Academy players scored during the run, including Jama Akpanudo, Citty, McKenney Sheffield and Kloey Fullerton.
Pangburn did not go away quietly, cutting the deficit to 48-40 following two free throws by Phillips with three minutes left in the game.
Harding Academy scored the next five points to put the game away. Citty and Raquel Webb scored two points each while Akpanudo hit a free throw.
Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said he did not realize how big the run was.
“When it’s stretched out over that amount of time, it doesn’t feel like a run,” Garner said. “It just feels like your down 9, then down 1. I know during that stretch, Calle Citty hit a 3 and we got a three-point play from Sarah Davis. That stopped the bleeding, just to get us into the locker room. Until we gave up that last 3 [with 26 seconds left] we had only give up 11 points in the second half. That was one of our big things defensively. We thought we could be a lot better than we were in the first half.
“Defensively, our urgency was better. We rebounded like it mattered to us, which we didn’t do early.”
Citty led Harding Academy with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Fullerton had 16 points and 5 boards. Davis had 7 points. Sheffield finished with 6. Webb and Akpanudo had 4 points each.
Kandyce Reed led Pangburn with 11 points. Phillips had 11 points and 9 rebounds. Huggins had 8 points. Kaylie Waire and Rivers McKee had 5 points each. Houston and Redman had 2 points each.
The game was Harding Academy’s first in about two weeks. The Lady Wildcats beat Cave City 55-46 on Jan. 4.
Garner said his team has not been in COVID-19 protocol. It’s been opponents who have not been able to play.
“We’ve been here,” Garner said. “People have cancelled on us. We’ve been waiting to play. McKenney Sheffield, it was her first game since Dec. 17.”
Garner said it’s tough to get a call or text message during the school day because it could be another cancellation because of COVID-19 protocols.
“Honestly, you spend the whole day right now, just afraid to look at your phone,” Garner said. “Until the other team is in the building, you just don’t know if you are going to get to play. There’s an uneasiness every day. When they show up, and the referees show up, and the ball goes in the air, you remember you get to play basketball today. That part is pretty exciting. Every time your phone rings on game down, you think, ‘what is it now?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.