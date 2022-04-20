ROSE BUD — One championship down, three to go for the defending Class 3A state baseball champions.
Harding Academy broke open a tight game by scoring 8 runs in the top of the sixth en route to a 10-0 win over Rose Bud on Tuesday. With the win, the Wildcats are the 3A-2 regular-season conference champions. Both teams were undefeated in league play entering the game.
“I’ll just tell you that no matter how many games I coach at Harding Academy, I get more and more amazed with how these young men rise to the occasion when it’s time to lay it all on the line,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “Winning games certainly never gets old, but going to battle with kids and coaches you love is humbling.”
Harding Academy pitcher Gavin Alveti threw a 2-hit shutout over 6 innings. Alveti allowed only one base on balls while striking out 9.
“Tonight’s game was another absolute gem thrown by Gavin Alveti,” Fullerton said. “He absolutely wore out the corners of the plate, and every time we got in a jam, he delivered. It was another ‘wow’ performance for him.”
The biggest jam came in the bottom of the fourth with the Wildcats leading 2-0.
Rose Bud loaded the bases with two outs. Bryce Walls was hit by a pitch. Avery Orman reached on an error, and Brayden Sherwood walked. Alveti struck out Caden Heck looking to end the threat.
The game was scoreless through three innings. Harding Academy plated two runs in the top of the fourth. Levi Lang singled, and Kam Hoover reached on a fielder’s choice. They both scored on a double to right field by Eli Wallis.
The Wildcats put the game away with 8 runs in the top of the sixth. Kyler Hoover, Chris Anderson, Alveti, Lang, Kam Hoover, Daniel Henley and Wallis also scored in the frame with Alveti crossing the plate twice. Lang hit a 2-run homer in the inning.
“Even through the first three scoreless innings, I really liked most of our at-bats,” Fullerton said. “Our guys kept their approaches going, and it paid off.
“Eli Wallis with the first two RBIs, and Levi Lang coming off an injury to hit a home run in the sixth just set the table for us to keep swinging it.”
Kyle Hannah and Mikey Campbell had the two hits for the Ramblers.
Freshman Russ Martin got the loss for Rose Bud. He gave up 7 runs and 7 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 9 and walked 2.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for that young man,” Fullerton said of Martin. “He’s a good one and going to get even better. They are a good team and Coach [Taylor] Cooper does a good job. I’m sure proud of the guys and staff I get to work with.”
Cooper said his team cannot hang its head after losing to the defending state champions.
“I’m proud of our effort, for sure,” Cooper said. “I knew it would be tough for us at the plate. I was hoping to grind out a couple runs here or there, and we also did. We just couldn’t get the clutch hit when we had runners in scoring position like they did that broke the 0-0 score.
“Russ pitched great, and no doubt will learn from a couple of mistakes he made out over the plate today.”
Cooper said Hannah, who plays catcher, rolled his ankle in warmups.
“He was hobbled up but gutted it out for us,” Cooper said. “I’m super proud of his effort.”
The Wildcats finished with 10 hits. Alveti and Lang had 3 apiece. Also getting hits were Kyler Hoover, Kam Hoover, Henley and Wallis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.