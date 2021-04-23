The Searcy Lions jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Sylvan Hills on Thursday but could not hold off the Bears in a 9-7 loss at the Searcy High School Sports Complex.
Sylvan Hills scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning. Scoring were Landon Clayton, Chase Collins, Ethan Maddox, Keenan Hunter, Evan Stuckey, Jacob Reed, Kelvin Battles and Brody Sanders.
Searcy got a run back in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 8-7. Conner Barnett doubled and scored on a single by Nathan Holeyfield.
Sylvan Hills scored its final run in the top of the sixth. C. Collins was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Maddox.
Searcy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kade Ivy walked and scored on a passed ball.
The Lions scored twice in the second. Barnett singled and scored on a single by Steven Miles. Holeyfield walked and scored on a single by Ivy.
The Lions scored three runs in the third inning. Ckyler Tengler led off with a single and scored. Daniel Perry walked and scored. Barnett doubled and scored.
Searcy had 11 hits in the game. Holeyfield was 3 for 3. Barnett was 3 for4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tengler and Miles were both 2 for 4. Miles had two RBIs. Ivy had the other hit, going 1 for 2. He also walked twice.
Searcy is now 13-8 on the season.
