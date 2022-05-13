The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs are moving on in the Class 3A state softball tournament.
Bald Knob scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 3-0 win over Valley Springs in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament in Harrison on Thursday.
With the win, Bald Knob will play Mayflower in the quarterfinals Friday. The Lady Eagles beat Smackover 4-3 in their first-round game.
“I was excited with how we came out ready to play from the beginning,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “The girls were excited about the game, and we were prepared.”
Bald Knob’s Reese Brimer led off the bottom of the first with a single. She scored on a triple by Madyson Shoebottom, who was eventually retired when Faith Pickens reached on a fielder’s choice.
Laryn Glaze walked and Adrianna Shoebottom was hit by a pitch. They scored on a single by Ana McAnelly.
Bald Knob had several other chances to score, leaving four runners on base after the first inning.
Madyson Shoebottom pitched well, giving up only 5 hits in 7 innings of work. She struck out 9 but walked 7.
The Lady Bulldogs had only 6 hits. Mary Bryant had two hits. Brimer, Madyson Shoebottom, McAnelly and Ada Zomant had 1 hit each.
Hackett 3, Pangburn 2 (8)
The Pangburn Lady Tigers’ run came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Hackett in 8 innings in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Thursday.
The score was tied 2-2 heading into the eighth inning.
Hackett scored a run in the top of the eighth.
In the bottom of the frame, Miranda Redman was put on second base to start the inning per the International tiebreaker rule. She was stranded there to end the game.
Hackett scored a run in the top of the third. Pangburn tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Hornets reclaimed the lead at 2-1 in the top of the fifth. Pangburn tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
Courtney Vess and Kaylie Waire scored runs for Pangburn. Waire also had 2 hits to lead the Lady Tigers. Kandyce Reed and Vess also had hits.
Reed pitched well, giving up only two earned runs. She struck out six.
