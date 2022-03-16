Pangburn opened up the 3A-2 conference play with a 21-2 victory over Riverview under a gray overcast sky above the Raiders baseball field on Monday afternoon.
In the first inning, the Tigers sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs by taking advantage of the running game on the base paths. The Tigers kept the pressure on the Raiders defense.
Pangburn coach Caleb Crisp said that is the way that he wants the Tigers to play the game by being aggressive with all aspects of the game.
“We were aggressive from the get go,” Crisp said. “We were aggressive at the plate, on the base paths and on the mound.”
Starting on the mound for the Tigers was senior pitcher Trevor Evans, who worked two innings, only allowing one hit, striking out six and allowing no runs and no walks. Evans followed the formula of Tigers' baseball, and he did work quickly on the mound. He was aggressive with the command of his fastball inside on the corner of the plate and under the hands of the Raiders bats.
“We try to limit the pitches obviously with a pitch count,” Crisp said. “We try to get what we want is something happening quickly. We try to go for that out on the mound — whether it is a strike out or ball put in play we want something quick.”
Relieving Evans in the last inning of the game, Crisp wanted to give freshman left handed Xander Kane an opportunity to gain some valuable experience out on the mound. Kane worked one inning for the Tigers. He gave up two runs, three hits but got freshman right fielder Chrsitian Honey to line out to junior second baseman Brison Hutchings for the last out of the game.
Leading the Tigers offense was freshman third baseman Cade Rolland with two hits, three RBIs and was on base four times. Sophomore first baseman Rhett Tharp had three hits in four appearances at the plate. He knocked in three runs, including a bases loaded double in the first inning.
Riverview coach Jason Minor said that the Raiders are still a young team and the lessons on how to play the game are being taught and that there are players that are learning new positions.
“We are still a fairly young team, and we have a lot of guys learning different positions,” Minor said. “Most of my guys are in their second, maybe their third year of playing. We are still trying to learn how to play the game.”
Riverview senior starting pitcher Chandler Helvering had some success in the first inning. He struck out the side and he had good control over his change up as he tried to command the strike zone inside to the right handed batters of the Tigers.
Minor used three pitchers against the Tigers. Senior Eric Brown came in relief for Helvering. His outing was not what Minor was hoping for as Brown was roughed up for seven runs and four hits, but the Raiders defense committed three errors in the third inning.
Minor called on junior Nate Homsley to close the door on the Tigers. He threw 12 pitches and was able to end the scoring rally by the Tigers. Minor said that there is some concern about the pitching of the Raiders
“We don’t have a lot of guys that can throw,” Minor said. “We don’t have a lot of guys with experience throwing. We are still trying to work through some things and hopefully we can get some guys that are more consistent on the mound.”
Riverview was able to get the lead off batter on base when junior center fielder Eppy Martinez hit the ball into right field for a single. He scored the first run of the game for the Raiders, when junior second baseman J.P. Armstrong hit a single into right field.
With the bases loaded Brown was able to get the barrel of the bat through the strike zone and he connected with the baseball for a single that scored Armstrong from third base.
Minor said that the Raiders have been trying to get more aggressive at the plate, the batters for the Raiders were not swinging at a lot of pitches
“The last two or three games I have been empathizing to be almost over aggressive at the plate, Obviously we don’t want them to swing at pitches over their heads but we do want to go up there and swing the bat.” Minor said. “I tell them all of the time that people put the ball in play against us. We make errors, let the other team do the same thing. If we can do something like that that would be good — we did do that in the last inning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.