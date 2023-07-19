FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — It all now seems officially real for the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers strolled into the team's facility Wednesday with the rest of his raring-to-go teammates — veterans and rookies — and reported for training camp for the first time with the franchise that made the stunning trade for him in April.

