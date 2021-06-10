PITTSBURGH (AP) — Even amid a slow start, Dave Roberts didn't need a reminder of all the things Mookie Betts can do to help the Los Angeles Dodgers win games.
Betts provided one anyway.
The star right fielder hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and added a spectacular catch and throw double play as the Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Thursday.
The Los Angeles manager predicted last weekend Betts was on the verge of a breakout. Betts certainly looked comfortable in the box while collecting two hits to boost his batting average to .255 while displaying the athleticism that makes him one of the most exciting defenders in the game.
Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. He then saved a run in the bottom of the second by making a running grab on a sinking line drive by Ka'ai Tom t hen doing a 360-degree turn before firing a one-hop strike to home plate to nail Pittsburgh's Erik Gonzalez.
"If you're talking about the degree of difficulty on the catch, the turn, the accuracy and the arm strength, it would be hard to find a play that was tougher," Roberts said.
Betts shrugged it off, saying it was mostly instinctual.
"I just saw it and I knew I'd try to do everything I can to stay on my feet," Betts said. "And once I got to a point where I could catch it, I tried to get myself ready to throw and I felt the spin was the easiest way to get some momentum on the ball."
And halt Pittsburgh's momentum in the process.
The play helped Julio Urías (9-2) became the first nine-game winner in the majors. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner had two hits each and Zack McKinstry drove in two runs for Los Angeles. Phil Bickford picked up his first save when the game was called with one out in the top of the eighth inning after a rain delay of 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Urías worked six innings to give Los Angeles' overtaxed bullpen a little bit of a breather. Los Angeles relievers covered 7 1/3 innings in a rain-delayed 2-1 win on Wednesday night. Urías wasn't particularly sharp — he allowed at least one base runner in each of the first four innings — but avoided major trouble while allowing three runs on six hits in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts.
He was also pretty handy with the bat. Urías lined a two-run single in the third off Keller after the Pirates intentionally walked catcher Austin Barnes to load the bases with two outs. The hit boosted the left-hander's RBI total this season to seven in just 29 plate appearances. Urías had just four RBIs in the first four seasons of his career combined entering 2021.
"I just try to go up there and do what I can," Urías said. "I said it before, I like to go out there and take some swings and do my job."
The victory gave the Dodgers their sixth series sweep this season. It also matched their longest winning streak ever against Pittsburgh. They took 13 consecutive games from the Pirates from May 4-July 20, 1952, when the franchise was in Brooklyn.
PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single against Chris Martin (0-2) in the 10th inning.
Freedie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.
BREWERS 7, REDS 2
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jace Peterson drove in three runs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer.
Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run over two innings.
Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames' run-scoring double and Peterson's single.
TIGERS 8, MARINERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead single as Detroit rallied from a first-inning deficit and took advantage of two errors by shortstop Kyle Seager and one by second baseman Donovan Walton to score two unearned runs.
Joe Jiménez (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first win since last Aug. 26. Alex Lange threw the eighth and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth to finish the six-hitter.
In a planned bullpen game, Alexander allowed one run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings and relievers allowed three hits over the rest of the game.
Seattle's Justus Sheffield (5-5) gave up five runs — three earned — and six hits in four innings, the shortest of his 11 starts this season.
MARLINS 11, ROCKIES 4
MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marté had four hits, including a homer and double, and Miami beat Colorado.
Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm also went deep, and Jorge Alfaro had three hits for the Marlins, who had 16 hits.
Trevor Rogers (7-3) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Chi Chi González (2-4) allowed eight runs, 11 hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.
WHITE SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings, Yasmani Grandal homered and Chicago beat Toronto.
Adam Engel also went deep, and reigning AL MVP José Abreu hit two RBI doubles.
Marcus Semien and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4) pitched six innings of three-run ball in his second straight loss.
Keuchel (5-1) earned the win. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his AL-leading 16th save.
RED SOX 12, ASTROS 8
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit his 13th homer, Christian Arroyo had a three-run drive and Boston capitalized on a pair of dropped balls in a five-run sixth inning to beat Houston, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker dropped Martinez’s sacrifice fly that tied the score at 8 for an error as the batter reached, and shortstop Carlos Correa let Rafael Devers’ bases-loaded pop to short center glance off his glove but got the out because an infield fly was called.
Yuli Gurriel and José Altuve homered for the Astros.
Darwinzon Hernandez (1-2) won after allowing Altuve’s homer.
Blake Taylor (0-1) took the loss. Astros starter Zack Greinke allowed four runs and seven hits in three innings.
