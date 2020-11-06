Riverview played "probably our best" first half of the season Thursday night, according to head coach Daniel Bristo, but turnovers turned the game in visiting East Point County's favor.
The last game of the season for the Raiders (0-9, 0-4) ended in a 56-28 loss to the Warriors (7-3, 5-0).
The Raiders were down early after a touchdown by the Warriors, but they stuffed their two-point try. And with that momentum, the Raiders answered back with a score of their own.
Harley Sawtelle found Trigg Rodgers for a 25-yard score, and Eric Brown’s PAT put the Raiders ahead with seven minutes left in the first.
The Warriors scored a minute and a half later after moving the ball 75 yards. This time, their two point try was successful.
The Raiders forced a turnover on downs to close out the first quarter.
To open up the second quarter, the Raiders were forced to punt. However they got the ball back quickly after Will Wilson knocked it out of a Warrior's hands. On this possession, though, the Warriors picked off a Raiders’ pass and took it 52 yards for a score. But the Raiders’ defense denied the two extra points.
The Raiders got on the board for the second time with another pass. Sawtelle hit Rodgers again, this time for a 35-yard touchdown. The score was set up by a 20-yard sweep by Tony Valentine. Brown knock his kick through to cut the Warriors' lead to just six.
The defense of the Raiders got the ball back to the offense with almost three minutes left in the half. Sawtelle connected with Rodgers for a third time in the first half. Brown’s extra point was good once again to give the Raiders a one-point lead headed into halftime.
Of the first half, Bristro said “this was probably our best of the season.”
The third quarter was the turning point in the ballgame. The Raiders had three turnovers on six offensive plays, all of which turned into Warriors points.
“When you’re minus four on turnovers, it’s hard to win a ballgame,” Bristro said.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Raiders added some more points onto the board. Valentine ran 6 yards into the end zone. Brown finished off his perfect night with his last PAT.
“We made adjustments and we felt like we made good adjustments, but sometimes we just didn’t execute,” Bristo said of the second half.
The Raiders offense totaled 314 yards on the night and nabbed 17 first downs.
Sawtelle went 12 for 17 for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the leading rusher for the Raiders with 46 yards on the ground. Rodgers was the leading receiver with 97 yards on four catches.
Wilson was the leading tackler with 10 total. Xander Duckett and Jose Estrada both had 5 1/2.
Bristro wanted to get all of his players in the game and get some varsity playing time. "We’ll see what we’re made of when we come back for offseason,” he said.
