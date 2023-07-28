The Second Annual Young Life Searcy Pickleball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at The Courts at Berryhill in Searcy.
Doubles teams can consist of same or mixed genders. Skill levels include: 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and the Open Division for players 4.5 and above. The Open Division is sponsored by Iron-Vac Trucks.
