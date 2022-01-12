BEEBE — The Beebe Lady Badgers ran up against a buzzsaw in a 53-39 loss to Benton in the 5A-Central opener Tuesday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
Beebe never led in the game. In fact, the Lady Badgers trailed 12-0 before Joey Babel finally broke the drought by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 2:20 left in the first quarter. Beebe’s Madelyn Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the quarter for her team’s only field goal of the quarter.
Benton led 15-4 after one quarter.
Beebe tried to keep it at an 11-point deficit in the second quarter before Benton went on a 7-0 run to lead 26-8. Presley Chism scored 5 points during the run while Wesleigh Ferguson scored the other two.
Benton led 32-11 before Babel converted a three-point play with 40.8 seconds left in the first half to make the score 32-14 at halftime. Benton also led 44-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers pushed their lead to 47-27 with 5:54 left. Beebe then went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 12 points at 47-35 with 3:59 left.
Atkins converted a three-point play before her teammate Emily Bevill scored five in a row, including a 3-pointer.
Benton responded with six consecutive points to put the game out of reach.
Beebe scored the game’s final four points on baskets by Ciarra Bailey and Mya Bradley.
“We knew they were good, and I knew what they had done through the year,” Beebe coach Greg Richey said.
A year ago, Beebe beat Benton 53-50 in the conference tournament, keeping the Lady Panthers from advancing to the Class 5A state tournament.
“We knocked them out of going to the state tournament last year,” Richey said. “They were going to be coming in on a mission, and I thought they were. I felt like they wanted the ball worse than we did, especially in the first half.”
Atkins led Beebe with 12 points. Bradley had 10. Babel scored 8. Bevill had 5 while Amya Bonds scored 4.
Ferguson led Benton with 16 points.
Despite the struggles in the first half, Richey said his team played better in the second half.
“I was proud of the girls,” he said. “They did not give up. They were down 20 and got it down to 12. They kept trying to push. I thought we did execute some things better in the second half.”
