Beebe senior softball player Justine Burch silenced all the doubters Wednesday afternoon when she signed her letter of intent to play softball for Henderson State University after this upcoming softball season.
Burch comes from a family of Beebe Badgers. Her mom played at Beebe as a Lady Badger in softball and so did her sister who now plays at Harding University.
“She [Justine] learned early on that she had to outwork everybody if she wanted to play with everybody,” Justine’s mom, Danaya Burch, said.
Although Justine is a small, what she gives up in size she makes up with grit and determination.
“You have more people telling me how you can’t do it,” Justine said. “‘You are just so small.’ … I knew that they were not going to change their perspective of me. I had to do it for them.”
As the time came around for offers to come from colleges, Justine received offers from Division III and NAIA schools, but her mom said she wasn’t going to make up her mind at all until one offer came.
“She always knew she wanted to go to Henderson,” Danaya said.
As the offers kept coming in, the one that Justine was waiting on didn’t come.
“It was a rough summer,” Danaya said. “She changed. You could see her outlook change when she thought Henderson wasn’t going to offer. Other schools had great offers; we were super blessed with how much money these other schools were going to give her. She wasn’t going to bite. She waited for Henderson.”
Finally, the Henderson offer came and now Justine will look to impress the coaches like she has done during her time at Beebe.
“They [Henderson State] are going to be getting someone who is very athletic,” Burch’s travel ball coach Erica Derryberry said. “She will be able to come in and play right away. Most important, she is ready to go in and compete at the next level and fight. “
On Wednesday, Burch proved that hard work and patience do in fact pay off in the end.
“She has worked her butt off and she is a tremendous softball player,” Beebe softball coach Eric Chambers said.
