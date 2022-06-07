A program-record five members of the No. 4 Arkansas softball team were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Americans, the organization announced last week.
Seniors Danielle Gibson, KB Sides and Linnie Malkin and sophomore Hannah Gammill of Beebe earned First Team accolades to cap off another record-setting postseason awards haul for the Razorbacks. Junior Chenise Delce captured Second Team honors.
Arkansas and No. 1 Oklahoma led the way with five honors each. The Hogs’ four first team honors are the most by an SEC program since 2006, when Tennessee claimed five First Team distinctions.
Hannah Gammill is the youngest Razorback to earn All-American honors. Gammill collected NFCA First Team All-South Region, First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team accolades this season. The Beebe product slashed .374/.781/.513, leading the Hogs in on base percentage.
Gammill ranked seventh in the conference and third on the team in home runs with 18, which is tied for fourth-most in program history, while sitting at third in the conference in hit by pitch (20) and seventh in on base percentage.
Gammill filed SEC Player of the Week honors on March 15 after going 6-for-6 at the plate against Liberty, Lehigh and Maryland in Virginia on March 10-11. Gammill’s .513 on base percentage is the fifth-highest in program history. Gammill was hit by pitches a program-record 20 times this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.