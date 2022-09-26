The Beebe Badgers continued showing up the preseason prognosticators with another close 5A-Central Conference victory on Friday as they downed Morrilton 20-14 in overtime. The win improved the Badgers to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Central Conference. The Badgers, who were picked dead last in many preseason conference polls, are now tied with Pine Bluff for third place behind Mills and Robinson.

Braydon Sanders got things going for Beebe on Friday when he returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Both defenses made their impact on the game, and regulation ended in a 14-14 tie.

