The Beebe Badgers continued showing up the preseason prognosticators with another close 5A-Central Conference victory on Friday as they downed Morrilton 20-14 in overtime. The win improved the Badgers to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Central Conference. The Badgers, who were picked dead last in many preseason conference polls, are now tied with Pine Bluff for third place behind Mills and Robinson.
Braydon Sanders got things going for Beebe on Friday when he returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Both defenses made their impact on the game, and regulation ended in a 14-14 tie.
The Badgers' defense stood up one more time in overtime, stopping the Devil Dogs when Josue Fabela broke up Morrilton's last pass attempt. For Beebe, it was Jayden Smith who scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime to seal it.
Now midway through the season, a league-opening 34-21 loss to Mills is the only blemish on the Badgers' record in a game they led early on. Beebe hammered Jacksonville 43-6 to open the season and downed Newport the following week in a 28-26 thriller. Beebe picked up its first conference victory last week 14-7 over White Hall, and will play on the road at Pine Bluff this Friday with both teams currently tied in the Central standings at 2-1.
