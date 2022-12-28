There is no shortage of local prep basketball stars on the court this week for the Beebe Holiday Classic tournament taking place at Badger Sports Arena. Tournament play started yesterday with the second round being held today. The championship and consolation third-place finals will be decided on Friday.

Searcy, Harding Academy and host Beebe will all be taking part in the tournament in both boys and girls brackets.

