There is no shortage of local prep basketball stars on the court this week for the Beebe Holiday Classic tournament taking place at Badger Sports Arena. Tournament play started yesterday with the second round being held today. The championship and consolation third-place finals will be decided on Friday.
Searcy, Harding Academy and host Beebe will all be taking part in the tournament in both boys and girls brackets.
The tournament kicked off on Wednesday morning with a matchup between Vilonia and Earle girls, with the Vilonia boys taking on Little Rock Southwest in the next matchup. The Lakeside girls and Wynne was the next game, with the Lakeside boys taking on Greenbrier after that.
The final half of the opening day included our local teams. The Searcy Lady Lions and Harding Academy Lady Wildcats faced off in the 4 pm game, with the Lions boys and Wildcats boys teams also facing off in a local rivalry in the opening round. The Lady Badgers took on Palestine Wheatley in the 7 pm game, while the Badgers boys closed out the night against Palestine Wheatley.
The loser between HA and Searcy in the girls’ bracket will play today at 11:30 am against the loser between Vilonia and Earle. The winner will advance in the title bracket and will play in the semifinals against the Vilonia/Earle winner.
On the boys’ side, the Lions/Wildcats loser will play the Vilonia/Southwest loser today at 10 am, with the winners from those games facing off in the semis at 4 pm.
The Badgers and Lady Badgers will hold on to their headlining spots today if they won on Wednesday, but should they lose, the Badgers will face the Lakeside/Greenbrier loser at 1 pm and the Lady Badgers will play the Lakeside/Wynne loser at 2:30 pm.
On Friday, the consolation games will take place at 10 am and 1 pm for the girls, 11:30 am and 2:30 pm for the boys. The third-place game will be at 4 pm for the girls and 5:30 for boys, with the championship games held at 7 and 8:30 pm.
The Saturday edition of The Daily Citizen will have coverage for all six of our local teams with photos from the first two rounds of the tournament, and will follow up with Friday’s championship round in our Tuesday edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.