The Searcy Lady Lions and Beebe Lady Badgers softball teams played to a 0-0 7-inning tie Monday in a tuneup for this week’s Class 5A state tournament.
Searcy pitcher Abby Busby allowed only one hit in seven innings of work. She did not walk a batter while striking out 10. Beebe pitchers Keira Pickens and Eva Godwin combined to throw a 1-hitter. Pickens struck out 5 in four innings of work. Godwin struck out 8 in three innings of work.
Beebe’s Madison Jones had her team’s only base hit — a single in the third inning. She was Beebe’s only base runner.
Cedar Maxwell had Searcy’s only hit — a single in the first inning. Alexis Reardon reached twice. She struck out in the second but reached first base on a dropped third strike. She was caught trying to steal second base. She waked in the fifth but was stranded at first base.
Searcy coach Matt Long said he was proud of the way Busby pitched.
“We treated our game against Beebe as a warm-up game for White Hall because they are similar,” Long said, referring to his team’s first-round game in the state tournament today at 10 a.m. in Hot Springs. “I thought Abby pitched one of her better games. Pickens might be one of the best pitchers we have seen all year so it was good to get some at-bats against a quality opponent.”
Long said his team will need to play well against White Hall.
“It’s going to take our best effort, both offensively and defensively, to come away with a win against White Hall,” he said. “Their only conferences losses in conference was to conference champion Sheridan.
“This is a one-round tournament. There is no second round until after a win on Thursday.”
(0) comments
