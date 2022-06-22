Soccer players from Riverview High School and Beebe High School will be playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games on Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway.
Jaffet Rodriguez of Beebe and Mariana Osornia of Riverview will be members of the East Squad in the boys and girls games respectively.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. with the boys game set for 7 p.m.
Rodriguez has been playing soccer since he was 4 years old.
“It’s a big honor to be playing in the all-star game,” he said. “Coming from a small town, getting recognition is what I’m most proud of.”
Rodriguez said he wanted to change the sport of soccer in Beebe.
“My brothers and I did a very good job of doing that,” he said. “We basically because known as the ‘soccer boys.’ Play8ing for Beebe means loyalty to me.”
Rodriguez was also a member of the Beebe Badgers football team, serving as the team’s kicker.
He received several college offers for football but will attend Northeast Oklahoma A&M where he will play soccer and major in civil engineering.
Osornia has played soccer for four years.
“Being selected to play in the all-star game is such a great honor,” she said. “I’s a blessing to play again for one last time.”
Osornia was a cheerleader for four years and previously played basketball for the Lady Raiders.
“Playing for Riverview meant everything to me,” she said. “It’s felt like a second half to me. Everything I put on the uniform, and I would look at the words ‘Lady Raiders,’ I would think I’m going to show that a kid from Riverview has talent and good sportsmanship. Being a team with a coach who took the time to tach us the basic things in soccer to the big things in life was big. She took time to se standards high for me and my teammates. She encouraged us everyday to be the best players would could be.
“Riverview sports are overlooked by so many people. I’m glad I was selected for all-stars to prove Riverview students have talent. I loved being on a team who loved the sport. I enjoyed playing with them. They definitely made my senior year the best.”
Osornia said she plans to attend college in the spring after working this fall to save up funds for college.
