BEEBE — It didn’t take Beebe long to find a few boys basketball coach.
Austin Harrell, who served as Beebe Junior High boys basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year, was promoted to replace Roger Franks, who retired after one year as the Badgers coach.
Harrell, 28, previously coached at Des Arc and Rose Bud before coming to Beebe, where he also served as an assistant to Franks.
“It’s a big deal to me,” Harrell said. “To be 28 years old and be a coach at a 5A school is a big deal. It’s something I take pride in. Now, it’s time to get to work to show them that they made the right decision in choosing me. I’ve got a lot to look forward to, and I’m excited to get to work.”
Harrell was born in Arkansas. His father Derek coached the Lonoke Jackrabbits to back-to-back Class AAA state titles in 1999 and 2000.
Austin Harrell graduated from Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery, Ala., in 2012. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Harding University in 2016 and his master’s degree from Harding in 2019. He served as a student assistant for the Harding Bisons men’s basketball team under coach Jeff Morgan.
“I’m super excited for him,” Morgan said of Harrell. “I’m excited for the kids he is going to get to work with. Coach Harrell is a great young man. He was awesome for us as a student assistant. He’s grown up in a gym with is dad being a coach. He loves it. He loves the kids. He will be a great role model and great job of investing in the kids, on and off the floor.”
Harrell said working at Beebe was the first time he was not a head coach at the high school level.
“I got to be the junior high coach and sit back and learn from Coach Franks and Coach [Matt] O’Connor, and learn how coaches may do things differently than maybe what I grew up experiencing and from other people that I’ve worked with.”
Harrell said he also learned from Beebe athletic director Ryan Marshall, who was the Badger coach before Franks.
“There were a lot of basketball minds that were around,” Harrell said. “It gave me the opportunity to learn and figure out some new things that will help me going forward and to mature as a coach. It was a great experience.”
Marshall said the school district is excited about Harrell being the new coach.
“We’re excited about his energy and his passion that he’s bringing to the team,” Marshall said.
Harrell said he would call his father during his first year coaching at Des Arc.
“I’d call him everyday with different experiences,” Harrell said. “He’s definitely someone to lean on. Coach Morgan at Harding … now you’ve got Coach Marshall and Coach Franks, the guys I’ve been working with at Beebe. And I’ve got different coworkers and coaches I’ve coached against the last few years. It’s fun getting to know people across the state that you can lean a shoulder on and gain some experience and different viewpoints on.”
Harrell and his wife Hannah have been married six years. They have one daughter, Emory, who is 6 months old.
