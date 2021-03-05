LITTLE ROCK — Beebe wrestling coach Jerry Price was impressed with how his team did this year during the Arkansas High School Wrestling State Championships on Wednesday at the Jack Stephens Center.
Beebe finished fifth with 93 points. Thirty-three teams competed in the tournament.
"Out of 33, I think some of our wrestlers have overachieved, reached and dug," Price said. “They’ve done wonderful. We come into this year and we’re down three weight classes. We come in with seven girls today. The girls wrestling in Arkansas has just taken a gigantic leap in one year.
“I’m super proud of them.”
Beebe senior Suravieve Robertson finished as state runner-up in the 140-pound weight class. She lost to Springdale’s Skylur Lewis 11-4 in the title match.
Robertson got off to a quick start, leading 4-0 after one period but trailed 6-4 after two.
“She’s fought hard all year,” Price said of Robertson. “That’s her first loss in her high school career. That was it right there. She was battling through some injuries. She got beat in the match. That is all you can say. I’m super proud of her. She’ll have a future in this in college.”
Robertson was proud of her accomplishments.
“It was something I’ve worked for since I started wrestling,” she said of getting a chance to win a state title. “This is my fourth year wrestling.”
Beebe’s Sophia Brooks beat Searcy’s Roselyn Amaya in the third-place match of the 100-pound weight class. Brooks led 2-0 after the first period, 4-0 after two then finished with an 8-0 win.
Beebe’s Holly Smith finished fifth in the 150-pound weight class. She beat Kyla Smith of Little Rock Southwest by fall 48 seconds into the match.
Beebe’s Nadia Miller beat Searcy’s Ashley Coker in the third-place match of the 235-pound weight class by pin 9 seconds into the match. The win avenged an earlier loss to Coker in the winner’s bracket.
