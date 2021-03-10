HOT SPRINGS — Destiney Thomas, Jonesboro’s 6-3 junior post, had a rough start to Monday’s Class 5A State Tournament opener against Beebe but soon found her footing and led the Lady Hurricane to a 52-35 victory over the Lady Badgers inside Trojan Arena.
Jonesboro, now 20-7, advances to the quarterfinal round at 4 p.m. Friday.
Beebe ended its season with an 11-19 record.
Thomas scored the Lady Hurricane’s first two points but that 2-0 lead remained up on the scoreboard for over half the first quarter. Thomas had several opportunities to score but couldn’t get the ball to go down. She hit 1 of 2 free throws at the 3:12 mark and then converted a 3-point play for a 6-0 lead. Lakiya Scott and Chas Jackson each scored in the final minute of the first quarter as the Lady Hurricane led 10-0 at the break.
The Lady Badgers finally got on the board at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter when Joey Babel hit 1 of 2 free throws. Jonesboro scored the next five for a 15-1 advantage.
Beebe then made its best run of the contest, scoring 11 of the next 13 points, closing the gap to 17-12. Mya Bradley hit a 3-pointer to get the run started and later made a pair of free throws. Jonesboro scored the next four before settling for a 21-14 halftime lead.
The Lady Hurricane scored the first six of the second half to open up a 27-14 advantage. The Lady Badgers cut the gap back down to nine twice and even got as close as 31-23 on a bucket by Amya Bonds midway through the third stanza. But Jonesboro answered with an 11-2 run to finish the quarter for a 42-25 lead.
Beebe cut the lead to 42-30 by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer by Zoe McGee, and eventually got as close as 11, 46-35, on a free throw by Emily Berill with 3:16 left to play. Thomas then scored the game’s last six points to put the game away.
Thomas finished with 20 points to lead Jonesboro. Jackson tallied nine and Ereauna Hardaway added seven.
Babel scored 11 to lead Beebe while Bradley and Madelyn Atkins each scored nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.