BEEBE — The Beebe School District has a new athletic director.
Longtime Beebe Badgers boys basketball coach Ryan Marshall was hired by the School Board on Monday to replace Chris Ellis as athletic director. Ellis recently took a position as assistant superintendent at the Southside School District near Batesville.
Marshall, son of former Beebe Superintendent Floyd Marshall, is a 1996 graduate of Beebe High School. He has been the Badgers coach for the past 11 seasons.
“This is my 20th year coaching,” Ryan Marshall said. “I’ve been doing it a little while. I got my master’s degree in administration in 2013. At that time, I didn’t feel like I was ready to get into a principal’s position. So, I went back to Arkansas State University and got a master’s degree in sports administration as well.”
Marshall said he was enticed by becoming an athletic director.
“It’s always been on my radar,” he said. “With all my ties with the school and community, I thought it was a really good opportunity for me. I am obviously invested in this year’s group of seniors.”
Those seniors include Marshall’s son, Rylie.
“Rylie plays for a pretty elite AAU team the last couple of summers,” Marshall said. “I’ve really enjoyed sitting back and watching and just being dad. I think it could possibly be good for both of us for his senior year. He may have a little weight lifted off his shoulders from me. And me, being able to sit back and be dad and watch him from that standpoint will be good.”
Marshall said Ellis knew he was interested in becoming an athletic director.
“The last couple or three years, he has mentored me in that role,” Marshall said. “He gave me some duties here and there just to make sure that this is something I really wanted to do when it’s time to do it.”
Beebe Superintendent Chris Nail said Marshall presented “himself very well” in his interview.
“He talked about his vision for our athletic program,” Nail said. “One of the things that really appealed to me was that he is an excellent communicator. He’s very organized and very detail-oriented, which is important.
“I feel like he understands our community with fundraising and just connecting our athletic program with our community. Those were the factors when we chose him. I think he’ll be able to bring all of those things to our athletic program.”
The boys head coaching position has been advertised, Nail said.
“I plan on trying to hire that position on May 17 at the board meeting,” Nail said. “What we are looking for in our coaching search, we would love to find a proven head coach. That is what we’re trying to find.”
