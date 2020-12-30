Badger Arena is used to much more basketball between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Even a one-night slate had to be a bit abbreviated due to COVID-19 quarantine of the Badgers’ boys team which left the girls to fend for themselves.
Isabella Higginbottom’s night was a bit abbreviated as well. She scored 25 points in the first half to lead the Lady Pioneers to a 75-39 mercy-rule victory Tuesday night.
The Batesville Lady Pioneers got off to the fast start, a 13-2 run, in the first three minutes capped by seven straight from Higginbottom. But she didn’t settle for seven straight. A three from near the top with 4:12 to go in the first quarter forced Beebe coach Greg Richey to call his second timeout of the period.
His first came after the Lady Pioneers went up 6-0 before Higginbottom scored a single point.
After that, she scored 13 straight, including a fallaway three that landed in the bottom of the bucket as Higginbotham slid on her bottom on the Badger Arena floor.
“Batesville is very good with Higginbottom,” Richey said. “ She was in attack mode early and we didn’t respond very well.”
The Lady Badgers hit only 12 of 50 from the field.
“You’re not going to give yourself much of a chance doing that,” Richey said.
“They shot very well especially early. I will say that Izzy Higginbottom is the type of player that any coach would want to have on their team. She makes everyone around her better and she encourages her teammates to be better and they respond to it.”
Batesville led 30-8 after the first quarter and by 30 at the half at 52-22.
Rylle Freeman hit a three from the corner at the halftime buzzer to put Batesville up by 30 points going into the break.
Higginbottom had 25 of Batesville’s 52 points and didn’t play the entire second half. With the Missouri signee on the bench, Beebe tried to fend off the mercy rule, but could not trailing 68-35 going into the fourth.
