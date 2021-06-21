BEEBE — The threat of the weather can not put a damper on the spirit of Beebe American Legion baseball coach Chance Cleveland.
Sponsored by the American Legion Post 91 in Beebe, there are some familiar faces and names on the roster.
Cleveland says, there are a couple of teams that the post sponsors. The junior team, which is eighth graders becoming ninth graders, and have not lost a game yet. They are coming off if a sweep against an American Legion team in Little Rock.
“They have done really well, ” Cleveland said. “Last Friday, they played a Little Rock Legion team and won both of those, 6-2 and 10-9.”
Cleveland said his Senior Team has some depth but the faces and names he his similar with and he appreciates that fact.
Beebe has two brothers on the roster that appear on the Senior Post team that are making it tough on the opponent.
Sam Bles is an all-conference for Beebe High School, he also made an appearance in Jonesboro and played in the Extra Inning Classic, and his name is on the list of 88 players that will be scouted.
Bles works behind the plate for the Badgers directing the pitching staff and Cleveland said that he will have a chance to pitch.
Cy Bles will make the advancement and will be on the roster for the Badgers. Cleveland's plans to make the battery for the Badgers a Bles connection.
Cleveland says they both have good trips to the plate and both will give the Beebe American Legion baseball team a quality product from the plate.
Kaiden Ward will play some shortstop and third base for Beebe Post 91, and he is also a Badger and had a nice season for Cleveland and for the Badgers.
When he is not anchoring the defense he is also in the group of pitchers that Cleveland has in his bullpen.
Joining his Badgers teammates and will see some time out on the mound, Ethan Crafton.
Cleveland said Crafton has made some important strides for his team.
Crafton made early appearances in the season working relief and then worked hard on his command during the season before being promoted to start a few games for the Badgers.
Crafton throws from the left side and has a good breaking pitch that makes his fastball better.
“That is something that our legion team that might be different, ” Cleveland said. “We use our high school kids and try to develop our guys for next year.”
Cleveland said that there are 36 baseball players suit up and play the game of baseball and represent the Beebe American Legion Post 91.
The approach of Cleveland and his coaching staff is to give his players a chance on improving there skills. The players can have extra time to hit, the pitchers have time to work on the mechanics of pitching.
Cleveland says if his players want to work then he will provide the opportunity for his players.
They have the opportunity to get extra work in and get better at there sport and Cleveland is excited about giving his players every chance to succeed on the diamond and face the stormy weather of life.
