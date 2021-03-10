Beebe Athletic Director Chris Ellis was hired by the Southside School Board on Monday as the new assistant superintendent.
"The Beebe School District is very happy for Mr. Ellis and the promotion he's got to assistant superintendent," Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said Wednesday night. "This is a wonderful school and my alma mater. Mr. Ellis did a fantastic job for our district and will be missed but we know that this is a great step for his career. Mr. Ellis has left a legacy of hard work and loving kids. We wish him all the best in the future."
Current Southside Superintendent Roger Rich confirmed the move Tuesday.
It was Rich’s retirement that prompted a small series of moves that began with current Assistant Superintendent Dion Stevens being tapped to replace Rich almost immediately after Rich’s retirement announcement.
Stevens said Ellis was a clear choice.
“Mr. Ellis has proven over his career to be a great school person, hard worker and dedicated to student success,” Stevens said via text message Wednesday. “Mr. Ellis was the chosen applicant because of these very qualities.
“When visiting with Mr. Ellis and his references through the interview process, I knew I would be able to depend on him to handle all daily responsibilities in operations. Mr. Ellis brings years of experience with him, and we look forward to him engaging in our school and community.”
Ellis has worked in education for 31 years, 19 of those at Beebe, where he was a basketball coach, assistant high school principal, junior high principal and athletic director for the past five years.
So why go after another position at another district after such a long, productive tenure at Beebe?
“I’ve been working on my specialist degree,” Ellis said. “And I wanted to advance.”
Ellis will begin his new duties in his new district July 1.
“I’ve been in really good districts,” Ellis said. “I’ve been real particular about the places I’ve looked at. I’ve always thought that Southside was an outstanding school district.”
Ellis’ first look at Southside was as a basketball official in the 1980s.
“I’ve always liked that area, liked the people,” Ellis said. “I’ve always been impressed with what they are doing there. They’ve had a great reputation for being an outstanding school district and community. It is something I want to be a part of. I’m obviously excited about that.”
When Ellis saw the opportunity, he made his move.
“They had an opening for the position,” Ellis said. “I applied for it. That district is a good district. Those jobs don’t come open very often. When the opportunity arose, I thought it was the time to make that move. I was fortunate enough to be selected.”
