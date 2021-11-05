Sylvan Hills did what it does best agains the Searcy Lions – running the football.
The Bears did not attempt a pass in gaining 328 yards rushing in a 33-7 win over the Lions on Thursday night at Lion Stadium.
With the loss, Searcy drops to the fifth seed from the 6A-East and will be on the road for the playoffs next week. As of press time, it was not known where the Lions will play but it could be at Little Rock Parkview, Greenwood or Lake Hamilton.
“The season is not over,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “That’s a tough spot to put in a sophomore quarterback. When that happens, everybody has to play well. We’re still a dangerous team. We’re not going to have to change our identity but find something that we can have some success with offensively moving forward.”
Clark was referring to sophomore quarterback Isaiah Raines, who replaced senior starting quarterback Ckyler Tengler, who was injured late in the loss to El Dorado on Oct. 29.
Raines rushed for 37 yards on 8 carries but completed only 5 of 19 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Searcy running back Dede Johnson, who entered the game averaging almost 200 yards rushing a contest, was held to 35 yards on 13 carries. – his lowest output of the season. His previous low was 88 yards against Jonesboro.
Twenty-seven of the 35 yards came on one carry in the fourth quarter.
Sylvan Hills running back Titus Stout rushed for 155 yards on 32 carries. Xavier Okafor had 62 yards on 7 carries.
“You have to tip your cap to them,” Clark said. “They came out and played exactly how they wanted to play and controlled the tempo. They controlled the ball. Obviously, we couldn’t get anything going offensively. We’ve got to figure something out.
“Obviously, I thought we’d play better. We had a good week of practice. But that falls on me, not having us ready.”
Sylvan Hills got the ball to start the game and drove 57 yards in 17 plays with quarterback Gavin Tiner scoring on a 2-yard run to give the Bears a 6-0 lead.
Searcy was forced to punt on its first possession with senior kicker Drew Curtis lining up in field goal formation. Tengler is the punter for the Lions and could not kick.
Sylvan Hills fumbled on its next possession with Searcy’s Nick Saunders recovering the ball at the Searcy 34. However, the Lions were forced to kick again.
The Bears turned the ball over on downs at the Searcy 5.
Again, Searcy was forced to kick. The Bears then drove 30 yards in 8 plays with Tiner scoring on a 1-yard run with a minute left in the first half. Jonathan Goins scored the two-point conversion to give the Bears a 14-0 halftime lead.
Sylvan Hills scored three second-half touchdowns to take a 33-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Bears led 20-0 after a 13-yard run by Okafor with 8:32 left in the third quarter. The Bears then recovered an onside kick. On the next play, Goins ran 49 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 26-0.
Tiner scored Sylvan Hills’ final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 9:36 left in the game. Bryan Gonzalez kicked the extra point to make the score 33-0.
Searcy finally got on the board with 5 seconds left in the game. Raines hit Harley Sawtelle with a 9-yard touchdown pass. Timothy Ulsperger kicked the extra point to account for the final score.
Searcy receiver Caleb Cunningham caught 2 passes for 47 yards, including a 35-yarder in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.