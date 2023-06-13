AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Central Arkansas baseball coaching staff has undergone some changes, according to head coach Nick Harlan.
“Tremendous thought and prayer has gone into securing and building a coaching staff that will help our players develop on and off the field,” said Harlan. “It is crucial that we create an environment where our players can develop the skills necessary to live a championship lifestyle.
“I am excited to announce that Cody Davenport will take over as the primary pitching coach and Curtis Kellogg will be promoted to full time and continue to coach the hitters as well as coach third base. Both Curtis and Cody are tireless workers that care deeply about our players and this program.”
Davenport, a former award-winning pitcher for the Bears, served as UCA’s recruiting coordinator last season, while Kellogg was UCA’s hitting coach.
One new addition to the staff is former Bear Lance Spigner, who brings more than three decades of coaching experience to the UCA staff.
“I am thrilled to add Lance Spigner to the program,” Harlan said. “Coach Spigner is a former Bear and has 32 years of head coaching experience at the high school and junior college level. He will bring a wealth of baseball knowledge and wisdom to the program.
“In 2021 he was awarded the ABCA Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award. Coach Spigner will coach 1st base, work with the defense, and assist in baserunning, and hitting. Our players will benefit greatly from this addition.”
Spigner coached at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain since 2019, starting the baseball program at the school. He coached previously at Horatio (Ark.) High School from 1991 until 2019, winning five state championships with the Lions.
Spigner played for the Bears from 1986-89, playing in 151 career games and hitting .404 as a senior in 1989
