WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 29 points and 10 assists in his first game back from the NBA's health and safety protocols as the Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93 on Thursday night.
Beal, in his first game action in 12 days, shot 13 of 23 from the floor in 34 minutes, then confirmed postgame that he had joined the heavy majority of NBA players in receiving his first virus vaccine.
"For me, it's selfishly I'm more concerned about my father and my family," Beal said. "The last thing I want to do is see him in the hospital on the table. So if that helps, then I'll do it. But I still have a lot of questions and concerns about it."
Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Washington, which shot 45 of 90 from the floor (50%) and committed only eight turnovers. The Wizards (18-17) seized the lead for good midway through the second quarter and avoided falling below .500 for the first time this season.
Deni Avdija scored 13 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made four 3-pointers for 12 points in his return from a virus-related absence.
"It was good to be back around the guys and be able to see that they know what we can bring and they know how the energy changes when we're around," Beal said. "It was a good feeling to have, and it was definitely a good win."
Kevin Love had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland in its first game since losing point guard Ricky Rubio for the season with a torn left ACL. Evan Mobley added 21 points as Cleveland lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 5-6.
"We've just got to figure it out," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of managing the loss of Rubio and several short-term virus absences. "We've got to put our guys in position to be successful."
Beal made nine of 13 shots before halftime, and his dunk off a feed from Corey Kispert gave Washington its largest lead of the half, 58-51, at the break.
"He's kind of been in these situations before," Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of Beal. "He's 10 years in the NBA, I think he kind of knows how to keep his body right, keep himself ready. It's just the sign of a professional."
Washington pieced together a 16-2 run that stretched into the third quarter.
Caldwell-Pope opened the third with a 3, Beal followed with a tough leaner, Brad Wanamaker converted a three-point play and Kuzma dunked in transition as Washington raced to a 68-52 advantage.
76ERS 110, NETS 102
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 34 points and the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant's return to the lineup by beating Brooklyn.
Durant had 33 points in his first game in two weeks, having missed three games in health and safety protocols. He picked up right where he left off, having averaged 39.7 points in the three games before that.
But Embiid converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:14 remaining, and Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry hit 3-pointers to send the 76ers to their third straight victory.
Embiid clinched it with a follow shot while being fouled. He and Durant then both received technical fouls and the center was jawing with the Nets as the game ended, waving his arm to send them off the floor.
James Harden had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, continuing his strong stretch since returning from a three-game absence in health and safety protocols.
Maxey added five 3-pointers and 25 points, while Curry scored 17 points for the 76ers, They were led by assistant coach Dan Burke after Doc Rivers was placed in health and safety protocols earlier Thursday.
BUCKS 136,M MAGIC 118
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday had 25 and Khris Middleton 22 to help Milwaukee beat Orlando for its fifth straight victory.
Antetokounmpo also has 12 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points off the bench for the Bucks.
Franz Wagner scored 20 points for Orlando.
