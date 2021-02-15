WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal and John Wall reunited on the floor in the nation's capital wearing different uniforms and with no fans to cheer their electrifying drives to the basket.
One thing remained the same: They continued to motivate each other to play their best.
Beal scored 37 points in an entertaining duel with his ex-teammate, and the Wizards beat the Rockets 131-119 on Monday night in Wall's first game in Washington since being traded to Houston.
"Even tonight, we're pushing each other, telling each other to be better, guarding each other. It's just competitive. It's just our nature," Beal said. "It's a beautiful thing. I'm definitely looking forward to competing against him for the rest of my career, as crazy as that may sound."
Wall, traded in December for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick, had season highs of 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who were missing leading scorer Eric Gordon along with Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker. Houston dropped its sixth straight.
Wall, the 2010 first-round pick who missed most of the previous two seasons with an Achilles tendon injury, took at least some satisfaction in showing the Wizards he hasn't lost his speed or skill.
"They see it," Wall said. "They've been seeing it all season."
The Rockets were dealt another blow Monday. Center Ray Spalding suffered an Achilles tendon injury in just his second game with Houston, and coach Stephen Silas said "the prognosis is not good."
"We'll see what the tests bring tomorrow, but just off the initial (diagnosis), it didn't seem like he'll be playing anytime soon," Silas added.
Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season — his first in a Wizards win — and 152nd of his career. But it was a largely inefficient performance from the former MVP, who shot 8 of 22 overall, 0 of 3 from 3-point range and airballed a 20-foot jumper. Westbrook played on back-to-back days for the first time this season.
"When I'm watching, I'm learning," Westbrook said. "I don't just sit there for kicks and giggles. I'm able to see my teammates in a different light, see different things and apply it when I get back on the floor."
Davis Bertans added 18 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Houston kept it close against Washington's league-worst defense before the Wizards wore down the Rockets, who had only 10 players dressed for the game. Washington finally started to pull away with an 11-2 run late in the third quarter.
Wall went to the bench early in that run. He returned with 7:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Rockets trailing by 13, and Houston could not get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
LOW-KEY TRIBUTE
The Wizards played a video montage in tribute to Wall during a first-quarter timeout that highlighted Wall's charitable efforts in Washington, which have continued since the trade.
Playing in an empty arena and without his mother, who died of cancer in December 2019, was not how Wall envisioned his return to the city where he spent the first decade of his career.
"It was difficult. I play for the fans. I play for the city. I'm an emotional and passionate person out there for 10 years. So you know I wanted to see those guys here and see them there to support me," Wall said. "I also wanted to have my first game that I would have played back in D.C. to have my mom out there in the stands. She's been with me for everything, and knowing she was not here, that was difficult."
KNICKS 123, HAWKS 112
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading New York past Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Randle added nine rebounds and five assists, finishing one point shy of his career high.
RJ Barrett added 21 points and rookie Immanuel Quickley had 16 for the Knicks.
Trae Young had 23 points and eight assists for the Hawks, who dropped their fourth straight and seventh in the last eight games.
BULLS 120, PACERS 112, OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from Indiana.
Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.
Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.