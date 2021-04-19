WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Davis Bertans made six 3-pointers in his return from paternity leave, and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 on Monday night.
Bertans, who missed the previous two games while his wife gave birth to a son, finished with 21 points while making half of his dozen 3-point attempts. The Wizards have won five straight, matching a season high, and seven of eight to claw back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.
"It's a great feeling of knowing we're figuring it out, guys are growing and guys are starting to really play top-level basketball," Beal said. "It definitely sucks that it kind of happens sort of at the end of the year."
Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds for Washington. His 26th triple-double this season was only in doubt because of his dreadful shooting; Westbrook missed nine straight shots in the second half before a 3-pointer that gave the Wizards a nine-point lead with 3:47 left. He has 172 triple-doubles, closing in on Oscar Robertson's record of 181.
"He had 17 assists tonight on a night I thought we did a good job on him. Great player," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.
Darius Bazley scored a career-high 26 points for Oklahoma City, which extended its season-worst skid to 11 games. The Thunder have lost 14 of 15 since leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with a foot injury last month. Oklahoma City was even more undermanned without Lu Dort, who sat after scoring 29 points Sunday night against Toronto.
"Tonight was tremendous progress for us. That was tough travel. We got in late," Daigneault said. "We were without Lu obviously, and (Isaiah) Roby, and these guys played. They really played tonight. The second quarter on, we really competed."
Bazley drew the primary defensive assignment on Westbrook.
"Just trying to stand my ground and keep him out of the paint," the second-year player said. "I don't think I did too bad, but we still lost."
Washington never trailed but allowed Oklahoma City to slink within one point late in the second quarter when Beal went cold temporarily. But Bertans hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, part of a 12-0 run spanning halftime.
"If he shoots 12 3s a night, I'll be the happiest coach in the league," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "He should be able to get up to those attempts pretty consistently. When he shoots 3s, it makes us a better team."
The Thunder got close again early in the fourth quarter, going on a 15-4 run while Westbrook couldn't connect. A layup by Tony Bradley brought Oklahoma City within two with 9:02 left, prompting Brooks to call timeout.
Robin Lopez made two hook shots to restore order, Beal and Bertans made consecutive 3s and the Wizards were on their way.
"Early in the year we wouldn't be able to close out games, and we would struggle," Beal said. "Obviously having guys healthy helps, too."
WARRIORS 107, 76ERS 96
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading Golden State past Philadelphia.
Curry's 3 that tied the game at 86-all gave him 11 straight games with 30 or more points, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older. Curry, who turned 33 last month, also has the longest 30-point game streak by a Warriors player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1964.
Curry had his fifth 40-point game in April and topped Bryant and Michael Jordan for most 40-point games in a month by a player 33 or older.
Joel Embiid, who scored 28 for the 76ers, who played without All-Star Ben Simmons (illness) and starting forward Tobias Harris (20.5 points; sore right knee).
SUNS 128, BUCKS 127, OT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give Phoenix an overtime victory over Milwaukee.
After Khris Middleton had tied the game on a 3-pointer with 22.1 seconds left, Jae Crowder inbounded a pass to Booker, who attempted to get free for a shot while getting hounded by Jrue Holiday.
As Booker finally put up a shot from in front of Phoenix's bench just before the buzzer, P.J. Tucker also approached him. Tucker was called for the foul.
Booker made the first free throw for his 24th point of the night amid a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd. Booker missed the second shot, but the buzzer went off before the Bucks could put up any kind of shot.
Chris Paul had 22 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for the Suns, who were opening a five-game trip in which they play five of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference standings.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, Middleton 26 and Holiday 25 for the Bucks, who have lost five straight home games.
BULLS 102, CELTICS 96
BOSTON (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Chicago held off Boston.
Coby White added 19 points and seven assists to help the Bulls snap Boston's season-high six-game winning streak. Chicago has won its last two since a five-game skid.
Boston led by 12 in second quarter but struggled to execute down the stretch and finished with 17 turnovers.
Jaylen Brown had 23 points. Jayson Tatum posted the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
HEAT 113, ROCKETS 91
MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored a season-high 30 points, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each added 19 and Miami beat Houston.
The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro — a trio that averages 55 points per game — and outscored Houston 59-36 after halftime.
Andre Iguodala scored 16 for Miami (30-28), which closed within 1 ½ games of No. 4 Atlanta and a game of No. 5 Boston and No. 6 New York in the Eastern Conference standings.
Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood each scored 18 for the Rockets, who have dropped 33 of their last 37 games.
SPURS 109, PACERS 94
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl took advantage of their early mismatches by delivering a quick knockout punch and leading San Antonio over short-handed Indiana.
White scored 16 of his 25 points in the first quarter, while Poeltl finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs' second straight win.
Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert each scored 18 to lead the Pacers, who have lost three in a row. This time, the Pacers played without two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis (sore lower back) and defensive player of the year candidate Myles Turner (right foot).
PISTONS 109, CAVALIERS 105
DETROIT (AP) — Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting Detroit over Cleveland.
Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw but the Cavaliers couldn't secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games.
Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland, which is fading in the race for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.
