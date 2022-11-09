Kade Smith made it official on Wednesday morning when he signed his Letter of Intent to play baseball for the University of Arkansas beginning in the spring of 2024. Smith, Harding Academy's senior ace pitcher, signed in front of family, friends and team at Harris Gym.

There were too many offers to mention overall, but for Smith, it came down to a simple choice between Arkansas and Kansas State, with his home-state school and a chance to play for coach Dave Van Horn ultimately winning out with the 'Cats hurler. Smith, the son of Ryan and Mendy Smith, has helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back Class 3A State Baseball championships since his sophomore season in 2021.

