Kade Smith made it official on Wednesday morning when he signed his Letter of Intent to play baseball for the University of Arkansas beginning in the spring of 2024. Smith, Harding Academy's senior ace pitcher, signed in front of family, friends and team at Harris Gym.
There were too many offers to mention overall, but for Smith, it came down to a simple choice between Arkansas and Kansas State, with his home-state school and a chance to play for coach Dave Van Horn ultimately winning out with the 'Cats hurler. Smith, the son of Ryan and Mendy Smith, has helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back Class 3A State Baseball championships since his sophomore season in 2021.
“Kade has represented his family and our school and his God in a great way,” Harding Academy baseball coach Shane Fullerton said. “He is a very strong student in the classroom, and his abilities on the baseball field are known state wide. We couldn't be more proud for him. We couldn't be more proud for his family.”
Smith, whose 2022 season stats seem more like that of a video game, is a two-time all-conference and all-state player for the Wildcats. Last season, Smith hit .492 with an on-base percentage of 1.621 and an unheard of 1.000 slugging percentage and 22 stolen bases.
On the pitching side, Smith was on the mound for 31 innings, maintaining an 0.663 ERA while giving up just 3 stolen bases for the season. Smith also kept his overall pitch count low, as half of the batters faced either reached or retired in three pitches or less with a strike percentage of 69 percent, and had 47 strikeouts against 5 walks for the entire year.
Smith accomplished those stats despite having a junior season plagued by injuries. He entered the season nursing a knee injury, and broke a hamate bone while batting during the season, causing him to miss several weeks of play. He was also the starting quarterback for Neil Evans' varsity football team last season, but did not go out this year in order to focus on baseball and avoid further injuries.
“Kade definitely has that 'it' factor,” Fullerton said. “He has equal parts calm and intensity. In baseball, that combination is a requirement for the best players. It helps him not only to succeed in pressure situations, but also helps him to be the quiet leader. He may walk softly, but he definitely carries a big stick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.