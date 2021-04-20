WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in an odd eighth inning that also featured St. Louis deploying a five-man infield, and the Nationals came back to edge the Cardinals 3-2 on Tuesday night.
"Find ways to win ballgames, even when you're not hitting doubles or homers," Washington's Trea Turner said.
That's exactly what the Nationals managed to do after entering the eighth trailing 2-1.
Gallegos (2-1) walked a batter, then hit one, before Turner's RBI single to right on an 0-2 count tied the game.
One out and one intentional walk later, Gallegos faced Starlin Castro with the bases full, and Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removed an outfielder he had just inserted in the middle of the inning in favor of an extra infielder, Edmundo Sosa. That left the Cards with only a pair of corner outfielders — the sort of setup rarely seen at all, but more likely to be deployed in the ninth or later.
"Effectively, that's an extra-inning situation, to some degree. ... We're trying to keep them off the board," Shildt said, noting that Castro tends to hit ground balls that could lead to a double play.
"We don't use it a lot," Shildt said about the five-man infield. "I don't believe we've used it since I've been here. You just be ready when the time presents itself, and we were ready."
Hey, Nationals manager Dave Martinez, you ever seen that before in the eighth?
"That's the first time," was Martinez's reply.
Still, the strategy worked out fine, because Gallegos got Castro looking at strike three on a 94 mph fastball. But then came the free pass to Gomes that put the hosts ahead — and gave them a win on a day they put slugger Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder.
"Hopefully we can play well and kind of survive without him," Turner said.
As for sticking with Gallegos once he'd run into some real trouble and already faced the minimum three batters, Shildt said: "At that point, it's his game. You trust Gio. Gio's been one of our best guys for three years. You can't hit the proverbial panic button. ... He pretty much was a pitch away from getting out of the jam."
Daniel Hudson (2-0) threw a perfect eighth for the win, and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his second save in two chances with Washington.
It was the Cardinals' first one-run game all season; every other club in the majors already had participated in at least two.
Both starting pitchers performed well, but neither factored in the decision.
Washington's Patrick Corbin tossed six scoreless innings, removed with a 1-0 lead despite having thrown merely 76 pitches. He came in with a 21.32 ERA this season but cut that roughly in half.
The left said afterward he wanted "to get back to myself."
St. Louis' Adam Wainwright struck out 10 while allowing one run in seven innings and left with a 2-1 lead. The only blemish: Josh Bell, who was batting .115, hit his first homer for the Nationals on a first-pitch curveball in the sixth.
Wainwright finished with a flourish, too, striking out his last four batters, including pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernández looking at — what else? — a curveball to close the seventh.
"I didn't feel any different than I've been feeling," Wainwright said after season bests in Ks and innings. "I just executed better."
When the bullpens got involved is when things really got interesting.
Corbin's replacement, Tanner Rainey, walked Yadier Molina after a 10-pitch at-bat, then gave up rookie Dylan Carlson's triple off the wall in center to make it 1-all.
Austin Dean's sacrifice made it 2-1.
And then came the eighth.
DODGERS 1, MARINERS 0
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading Los Angeles past Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning after AJ Pollock's leadoff double. Those were the Dodgers' only hits in the game.
Seattle's lone hit against Urías (3-0) was Mitch Haniger's slow infield single with two outs in the third inning. Victor González worked the eighth, and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save to complete the one-hittter.
Gonzales (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out six. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.
ATHLETICS 7, TWINS 0
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea's shutout and Oakland slugged past depleted Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader for its ninth straight victory.
Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker (1-1).
The left-handed Manaea (2-1) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one over seven innings, throwing 95 pitches for his second career complete game and shutout — he no-hit the Red Sox at home on April 21, 2018.
Olson made it 7-0 with his fourth-inning slam through a blustery wind.
YANKEES 3, BRAVES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — New York broke its five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning.
Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits, which left their four-game total at 16. New York went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, but the last-place Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start since 1972.
Tyler Matzek (0-2), who returned to the major leagues last year for the first time since 2015, walked pinch-hitter Aaron Hicks leading off the eighth and DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge followed with singles that loaded the bases.
Jones relieved and bounced a slider past catcher Travis d'Arnaud for a wild pitch that scored Hicks for a 2-1 lead.
Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0) worked around a hit batter in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman pitched around a walk in the ninth for his second save, his first since April 12.
WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Rodón followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week, and José Abreu homered twice for Chicago.
Rodón (3-0) worked around five walks, giving up a homer and throwing 110 pitches — only four fewer than in his gem on April 14. The left-hander gave up two runs and three hits.
Abreu hit solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings.
Tim Anderson connected for a two-run homer off Zach Plesac (1-3) and Yasmani Grandal's two-run shot in the seventh put the White Sox ahead 7-2.
RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 2
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodríguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019, Boston beat Toronto.
Rodríguez (3-0), who missed last season due to COVID-19 complications, allowed two runs on three hits over six innings and struck out six for AL East-leading Boston.
Matt Andriese, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes each worked a scoreless inning in relief. Barnes earned his third save.
Randal Grichuk and Bo Bichette homered for Toronto. Hyun Jin Ryu (1-2) lasted five innings, giving up eight hits, four runs and striking out two.
GIANTS 10, PHILLIES 7
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Buster Posey had his first multi-homer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and San Francisco muscled past Philadelphia.
Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its runs via the long ball.
Dickerson's three-run shot off reliever Connor Brogdon (3-1) allowed the Giants to grab their first lead of the game at 7-6. Flores followed four hitters later with another three-run homer off Brogdon.
Posey hit two solo shots off Zack Wheeler. José Álvarez (1-1), part of Philadelphia's historically lousy 2020 bullpen, pitched a scoreless inning and got the win.
ORIOLES 7, MARLINS 5
MIAMI (AP) — Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo homer in the third inning, and Baltimore beat Miami.
Matt Harvey (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels. César Valdez retired all four batters he faced for his fourth save, and Baltimore won despite being outhit 11-9.
Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped to the clubhouse after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning.
Mancini hit his fourth homer and Galvis his second. Both came off rookie Nick Neidert (0-1), who gave up five runs in three innings.
CUBS 3, METS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and Chicago beat New York.
Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night — the game-time temperature was 36 degrees — Arrieta (3-1) also contributed to two runs at the plate.
Eric Sogard had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Cubs.
J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base — including one that brought home Chicago's first run.
Taijuan Walker (0-1) matched his career high with six walks in 3 2/3 innings, then was ejected by John Libka when he expressed frustration with the umpire's strike zone on his way out of the game. Walker was charged with two earned runs and two hits.
