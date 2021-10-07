Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page reports that the Sept. 18 baseball tournament at the sports complex brought in 15 teams from all over central Arkansas and it brought in almost 1000 visitors to town with it.
"The tournament started at 10 a.m. and ended with the local Naturals 10U team taking home the rings at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning," Page said. "Several coaches told us they had a super experience and would definitely be back. We made it fun with some raffles for some really good stuff."
Page said lots of people stepped up to help with the tournament and filled in where they were needed. "It was definitely a success and we look forward to the next tournament." He said more events will start running in March 2022 but they have not ruled out the idea of one more fall tournament in early November.
