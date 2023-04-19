JACKSON, Tenn. — Sebastian Martinez had four hits and Cody Smith tied the career triples record in Harding's 9-5 road victory at Union (TN) Tuesday.
Harding (29-14) scored in each of the first four innings to win for the sixth time in its last seven games.
Martinez singled and scored in the first and had an RBI single in the second. Smith added a two-run triple in the second, the 13th of his career, tying Bo Whitaker's school record set from 2005-08.
Martinez added an RBI double in the fourth and led off the sixth with his fourth hit, coming around to score on Logan Lacey's double. It was Martinez's first career four-hit game and the fifth by a Bison this season.
Cooper Newsom added two doubles. It was the fourth time this season he had two doubles in a game and became only the third Harding player ever with 20 or more doubles in a season. Chase Presley holds the school record at 22 in 2011. Twenty-four of Newsom's 35 hits this season have gone for extra bases.
Merritt Jay (6-0) got eight groundball outs over his four innings of work to earn the win. Joey Lawhorn and Andrew Bradshaw pitched two innings each, and Dylan Penick worked a scoreless ninth.
Harding plays its final home conference series of the season this weekend against East Central. The Bisons and Tigers open their series Friday at 6 p.m. with a Saturday doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m.
