SEARCY — A pair of victories over East Central on Sunday at Jerry Moore Field gave Harding back-to-back 30-win seasons for the second time in program history.
Harding won the opener 7-4 and took game two 13-0 to improve to 31-15 overall and 16-14 in the GAC. The Bisons are sixth in the conference standings at the close of play Sunday. East Central fell to 9-37 overall and 4-26 in the GAC.
The last time the Bisons won 30 or more games in consecutive seasons was in 2002 and 2003. Harding honored those two teams Saturday in a pregame ceremony.
Harding had three big innings in game one, taking an early lead and tacking on late runs to hold off East Central.
In the second, Michael Dewald's three-run homer to right put the Bisons ahead to stay. It was the third homer of the season for Dewald and the 48th for the Bisons, the second-most in program history. The 2011 team hit 54 home runs.
Harding scored two more in the third with the RBIs both coming on bunts. Logan Lacey's bunt single scored Collin Helms, and Drew McNeel's sac bunt scored Cooper Newsom.
East Central scored two in the sixth to cut Harding's lead to 5-4, but the Bisons scored two in the seventh to pull away. Helms had an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch.
Davis Welch (6-4) earned the win on the mound. He allowed only three earned runs over six innings and struck out three. Andrew Bradshaw pitched three scoreless innings for his fourth save.
Harding had six hits from six different players and walked nine times.
Game two was over early. The Bisons took advantage of East Central errors to score nine runs, seven of them unearned, in the second and third innings. Harding plated three in the second and six more in the third before adding four runs in the fourth.
Seth Johnson led Harding with a 3-for-3 effort that included four RBIs. It was his fourth game this season with three hits or more and second with four or more RBIs.
The Bisons had eight hits, were hit by a pitch five times and drew eight walks. Helms had two hits, his eighth multi-hit game.
Will Roguske (4-4) was dominant on the mound for the Bisons, allowing only five hits and no runs over five innings with two strikeouts. Bryan Seaman, Max Milligan and Tyler Turner, three seniors, combined to pitch two scoreless innings to close out the game.
SEARCY — An extra-innings comeback fell one-run short for the Harding baseball team Saturday in its Great American Conference series opener against East Central at Jerry Moore Field. The Tigers defeated the Bisons 7-6, and the two teams will conclude the series Sunday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
A pair of home runs in the top of the 10th inning put the Tigers (9-35, 4-24) ahead 7-3.
Harding's comeback started with a Sebastian Martinez double. Seth Johnson singled Martinez to third, and Colin Helms' single scored him to make it 7-4. Cooper Newsom singled off the third-base bag to score Johnson and cut the lead to two. One out later, Logan Lacey walked to load the bases, and Sawyer Price's infield single scored Helms from third.
Cody Smith came up next and ripped a line drive, and the East Central center fielder made a diving catch to end the game.
Harding (29-15, 14-14) hit three solo home runs in the game. Smith hit his sixth, Doyle blasted his 12th, and Lacey hit his second.
Newsom was 3-for-5 with two doubles. It was the fifth time this season he doubled twice in the same game. He has 22 doubles this season, tying the school record set by Chase Presley in 2011. Johnson also had three hits.
Maddox Long went seven innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters. Dylan Penick (0-2) pitched the last three innings for the Bisons.
At 14-14 in conference games, Harding is currently in seventh place at the end of play Saturday.
The Bisons had a postgame ceremony to honor its six seniors -- Andrew Bradshaw, Max Milligan, Bryan Seaman, Cody Smith, Tyler Turner and Jeffrey Worley.
