SEARCY — A pair of victories over East Central on Sunday at Jerry Moore Field gave Harding back-to-back 30-win seasons for the second time in program history.

Harding won the opener 7-4 and took game two 13-0 to improve to 31-15 overall and 16-14 in the GAC. The Bisons are sixth in the conference standings at the close of play Sunday. East Central fell to 9-37 overall and 4-26 in the GAC.

