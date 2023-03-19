SEARCY — Harding hit two solo home runs Sunday in its Great American Conference season finale against Southwestern Oklahoma, but the Bisons could not overcome a 13-hit attack by the Bulldogs and fell 6-3 at Jerry Moore Field.

The Bisons fell to 18-8 overall and 8-7 in conference. Southwestern is 13-12 overall and also 8-7 in conference. The two teams are part of a five-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings. Harding does not have a midweek game and travels to Alva, Oklahoma, next weekend for a three-game series against Northwestern Oklahoma.

