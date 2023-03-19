SEARCY — Harding hit two solo home runs Sunday in its Great American Conference season finale against Southwestern Oklahoma, but the Bisons could not overcome a 13-hit attack by the Bulldogs and fell 6-3 at Jerry Moore Field.
The Bisons fell to 18-8 overall and 8-7 in conference. Southwestern is 13-12 overall and also 8-7 in conference. The two teams are part of a five-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings. Harding does not have a midweek game and travels to Alva, Oklahoma, next weekend for a three-game series against Northwestern Oklahoma.
Harding scored first in the third inning on Coulton Doyle's sixth home run of the season. He hit a towering fly ball that snuck just inside the left field foul line.
Southwestern scored three in the fifth before Harding struck again in the sixth. Seth Johnson lined his first triple of the season off the wall in left center field. Doyle then ripped a single to left to score Johnson. It was Doyle's team-leading 29th RBI of the season.
Doyle has had three hits in a game three times this season and has reached safely in 24 straight games.
Southwestern added a single run in the seventh and two more in the top of the ninth.
Colin Helms hit his second home run of the season, a no-doubter over the fence in right center, to cut the lead to three runs, but the Bisons got no closer.
Harding had only six at-bats in the game with runners in scoring position, with Doyle delivering both of Harding's hits. Southwestern went 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base.
Davis Welch (3-2) started and pitched 4.1 innings for Harding, allowing three runs. Luke Whaley pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
SEARCY — Harding had no trouble at all scoring in game one but struggled in game two of a Great American Conference doubleheader split with Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday at Jerry Moore Field.
Harding won the opener 16-5 in a 10-run rule shortened seven innings and fell 8-2 in the regularly scheduled seven-inning game. The teams conclude the series with a nine-inning game Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Bisons are now 18-7 overall and 8-6 in conference. Harding has a 16-3 home record. Southwestern is 12-12 overall and 7-7 in the GAC. At the end of play Saturday, was in fourth place in the GAC standings with Southwestern eighth.
Harding led 4-3 after three innings of game one and plated seven runs in the fourth to blow the game open. Coulton Doyle hit a grand slam, his fifth home run of the season in the inning, and Michael Dewald hit a three-run double off the center field wall.
Harding added four more in the fifth with Drew McNeel driving in two with a single to center.
Doyle went 2-for-3 with two walks, scored four runs for the first time in his career, and drove in four. Dewald also had four RBIs. Sebastian Martinez had two hits, scored three times and added two RBI.
Maddox Long (4-2) went six innings and struck out six with no walks to earn the win. Dylan Penick pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out the side.
Nine of Harding's 10 hits in the opener came with runners on base. The Bisons walked eight times and were hit by a pitch five times, including Colin Helms three times.
Harding took a 2-0 lead in game two, scoring on Doyle's RBI double and a run-scoring single from Logan Lacey.
Southwestern answered with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
Lacey had two of Harding's four hits in the game. His double was his team-leading 13th of the season.
Doyle reached in both games to run his on-base streak to 23 straight games.
