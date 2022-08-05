Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons runs a drill during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

 Gus Ruelas

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The signing of free agent linebacker Anthony Barr could nudge young star Micah Parsons closer to being primarily a pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.

The club also had depth in mind with the addition of Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler who spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota. Dallas had shown interest in him long before training camp in California.

