Grizzlies Mavericks Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with teammate David Roddy (27) in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

DALLAS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won a second consecutive game against Dallas with all three All-Stars out, beating the Mavericks 104-88 on Monday night.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were out for Dallas with injuries, and Ja Morant remained away from the Grizzlies because of his issues off the court.

