ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece for the Celtics, who managed just three points after Tatum's 3-pointer cut Orlando's lead to 97-95 with 6:20 remaining.
"We guarded in that second half," said Cole Anthony, who came off the Magic bench with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. "Under 100 points for a a team that's got two guys (Tatum and Brown) averaging 60 points? That's a heck of a job by our team."
Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who beat the Celtics for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to Boston.
"We had 18 turnovers," said Tatum. who had three of them. "They have long, active guys, and you've got to take care of the basketball."
The Celtics, whose 35-13 record is still the best in the NBA, had not lost since Jan. 3 at Oklahoma City.
"I think it says more about Orlando and how they played tonight," said Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla. "They were physical, they had an edge about them and I thought they played really well."
Isaac missed 211 games since tearing his ACL in the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World on Aug. 2, 2020. He finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals, playing about 9 1/2 minutes.
"Much love to the Magic for sticking with me," Isaac said. "And the Magic fans were excited, so I was just trying to bottle all that up in one moment. It was surreal."
Banchero made 3 of 5 3-pointers and had five rebounds.
"Obviously he's probably the Rookie of the Year and he's getting better every month," Tatum said.
After Mo Wagner's 3-pointer put the Magic up 43-29 in the second quarter, they went 5:21 before scoring another field goal. Tatum scored the last six points on a 12-0 run that lifted the Celtics to their first lead of the game, 45-44 with 4:10 left in the first half.
Orlando led 55-54 at halftime, then opened up a 13-point lead with the help of 3-pointers by Isaac and Gary Harris during a 15-3 run midway through the third quarter.
"I know they came out and hit some really tough shots early on, but we stayed he course from there," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. "Then obviously we wanted to make sure it was a defensive effort down the stretch."
BUCKS 150, PISTONS 130
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month.
Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee, had eight points and four assists.
The Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter, two shy of the NBA record, and led Detroit by 25 after Antetokounmpo made all six of his shots in eight-plus minutes.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points and rookie Jalen Duren had a season-high 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who have won an Eastern Conference-low 12 games and are ahead of only Houston in the league-wide standings.
ROCKETS 119, TIMBERWOLVES 114
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston held on to beat Minnesota and snap a 13-game losing streak.
Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept up his strong play in the second half to lead the Rockets to their first victory since Dec. 26 at Chicago. They ended their longest skid of the season and also a 10-game home losing streak, winning at home for the first time since Dec. 13 against Phoenix.
Anthony Edwards had 31 points and D'Angelo Russell tied a season high with 30 for the Timberwolves, who had won two straight.
BULLS 111, HAWKS 100
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and Chicago beat Atlanta.
The Bulls returned to Chicago after 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday.
Trae Young had 21 points and 13 assists, while Dejounte Murray added 20 points for the Hawks, who have lost two straight after winning five in a row.
