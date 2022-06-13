BALD KNOB — Bald Knob softball star Madyson Shoebottom was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball game for the outstanding season she had, leading the Lady Bulldogs to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament.
However, Shoebottom made the tough decision not to attend, trying to get her injured knee ready for college play.
“Honestly, it’s a huge honor because this year I definitely faced a setback,” he said. “Being able to accomplish this goal while battling an injury was just very special and showed that if I just keep my faith, then good things will come, especially since it’s my senior year. It is great to gout with this honor.
“Sadly, I am not getting to play in the all-star game because as college slowly creeps up, I need to make sure my knee is 110 percent for the season to follow.”
Shoebottom will be busy the way of the all-star game, attending church camp.
“I am taking this time to physically and spiritually grow and prepare myself for the next and challenging chapter to follow.”
Shoebottom will play softball next year at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
During her senior year, Shoebottom hit .561 with 4 doubles, 4 triples and 8 home runs. She struck out only 5 times in 73 plate appearances.
Shoebottom was also the team’s leading pitcher.
Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said Shoebottom is the type of player a coach dreams of having.
“She is a hard worker, committed to her craft, a great teammate and an excellent student,” Mitsunaga said. “Madyson was constantly working to push herself and work on fine-tuning her abilities. She would put in long hours outside of practicing, working on her pitching and hitting. When she was in a slump, she stayed after practice and asked for more work. Madyson was always willing to work harder.”
Mitsunaga said Shoebottom was a “wonderful leader and teammate.”
“She knew when her teammates needed pushing and when they needed love,” Mitsunaga said. “Madyson was always in tune with her teammates, and she led in every way, both on and off the field. Madyson is a player who will never be replaced, but you hope that her work ethic and leadership inspires those who remain to continue the legacy she lived for her her four years as a Lady Bulldog.”
Shoebottom said she has played ball since she started t-ball at 4 years old.
“Ever since then, I loved the sport more with each passing day,” she said.
Shoebottom played with her sister Adrianna at Bald Knob.
“Playing softball for Bald Knob was more than just wearing the jersey,” Madyson Shoebottom said. “It was about the moments little girls would come up to me and give me a great big hug. It was about the bond that I created with each and every girl who was on my team. It was about every sweet memory we created on and off the field. It was about playing this sport, not only for my glory, but for God’s. God so graciously blessed me with my abilities, and I wanted was to be a light for him on the field.”
Shoebottom said playing with her sister was special.
“Playing the game with my sister made these past two seasons even sweeter because we were able to create a bond stronger than I knew what we could have,” she said. “We celebrated with every loss and ever sweet victory. She was my go-to girl, and I will never forget the memories we created playing together.”
Shoebottom previously played basketball and ran track.
“”I sadly had to make the tough decision to give them up and solely focus on softball because that was what I truly wanted to play in college. I loved both sports but they took away from my time practicing and conditioning myself for softball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.