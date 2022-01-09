PANGBURN — Bald Knob rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to beat Pangburn 47-43 on Friday at Tiger Arena.
The Tigers led 36-26 following a basket by #5 with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
From there, Bald Knob went on a 15-4 run to take a 41-40 lead with 3:23 left in the game. Bald Knob’s Braden Davis keyed the run with 11 points, including 10 consecutive. Travis Kersey scored the other four points, including the go-ahead basket.
Pangburn tied it at 41-41 on a free throw by Joseph Ramsey with 2:57 left.
Kersey then converted a three-point play with 1:46 left to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 44-41.
Pangburn had a chance to tie it but Brock Mangthag missed a 3-point attempt with 1:30 left. The Tigers also missed the front end of the one-and-one with 1:02 left.
Bald Knob had a chance to put more distance in between itself and Pangburn, but Davis missed the front end of the bonus with 38.5 seconds left.
Pangburn’s Jadyn Ramsey missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds left.
From there, Bald Knob’s Elijah Bradley hit two free throws with 22.9 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 46-41 lead.
Pangburn finally scored with 10 seconds left on a basket by Tanner Galyan.
Bald Knob’s Ethan Nixon accounted for the final point by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 8.4 seconds left.
Bald Knob coach Madison Leach said the key to the comeback was getting the ball to Davis, who finished with 17 points.
“We gave it to him,” Leach said of Davis. “We pounded it in with Travis and Braden. And we got to the rim. We tried to get in to the paint as much as we could. That’s what got us back in.”
The Bulldogs were short-handed in the victory. Michael Knight, a starting guard, tore his ACL. Another starter, Micah Story, is out for a few weeks.
Leach said getting a conference win on the road was big.
“Any time you can get a conference win on the road is huge,” he said. “We knew tonight was really, really big for us. We came in short-handed, and I talked to the role players about really having to step up tonight. I felt like our entire bench stepped up.”
In addition to his 17 points, Davis had a team-high 7 rebounds. Kersey had 13 points and 6 boards. Nixon had 7 points. Bradley and Steorner Williams had 4 points each. Samuel Brewer had 2.
Galyan led Pangburn with 14 points and 5 rebounds. Joseph Ramsey had 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Cayden Burgess had 9 points. Jadyn Ramsey had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Gabe Jones added 2 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.