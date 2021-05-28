Patience is finally paying off for Lonnie Roberson.
Roberson was recently hired to the head football coach at his alma mater, Bald Knob High School. Roberson is replacing Lynn Garner, who was hired as the principal at Bald Knob Elementary School. Roberson has been an assistant at Bald Knob for three years.
“It’s a dream come true,” Roberson said. “I’ve wanted to be a head coach for a long time. I’ve tried before and not quite got there. I’ve been a junior high head coach for seven years and been a high school defensive coordinator for five years.
“When the opportunity came open here, obviously, I wanted to throw my name in the hat. Being at my alma mater is incredible. I love the kids here. Really, that is what it’s all about — create and sending back more men. If we do that, the wins will take care of themselves.”
Roberson got into coaching later in life. He graduated from Bald Knob in 2001. When he was 24, Roberson decided to go to college and become a teacher. He got his coaching start at Carlisle High School, working under coaches Scott Waymire and Brandon Barbaree. He was at Carlisle for seven years. He has coached at Bald Knob for three years.
“I learned a lot from Coach Waymire and Coach Barbaree,” he said. “Every coach who came through there, I felt like I learned something from them.”
Roberson also worked for head coaches Jack Keith and Mark Uhiren.
“That led me to this opportunity,” he said. “It’s a big deal for me and my family.”
Barbaree said Roberson is “one of my guys.”
“I loved working with him,” Barbaree said. “The thing that makes him special is that he’s not only a good coach, but he is a great person but an outstanding family man, who provides a wonderful example for kids. He is a guy that gives 100 percent of himself in everything he does.
“What makes this more special is he gets to do this at a place he loves — his hometown — and a place where he made something out of himself.”
Before becoming a teacher, Roberson volunteered with youth programs while working at the Walmart Distribution Center in Searcy.
“I really didn’t have any kids on any teams … I knew it was something I enjoyed doing,” he said. “I went to the weekend shift at Walmart. I went and played college football and get into coaching.”
A year ago, the Bulldogs finished 7-5, advancing to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. They beat Green Forrest 28-22 in the first round before losing to Elkins 44-7.
Offensively, the Bulldogs will continue to run the same spread offense they did last season.
“We want to establish a little more run game this year,” he said. “We still want to be able to spread a team out and use the whole field, and create space to let our athletes make plays.”
Defensively, Roberson said his team could use a 3-4 alignment a majority of the time.
“We want to tackle well,” he said. “We want to be disciplined, whether we are in zone or man coverage. We can be multiple. When we play teams who have a different style, we can adjust. I feel like the 3-4 gives you that ability.”
Roberson said his team is finishing up spring practice.
“It has went well,” he said. “I also coach track, and our track teams are really successful. We had to sprinkle spring ball in on certain days. We’ve had good attendance. With it being the COVID era and some kids are virtual and some not having to take semester tests, we’ve had good numbers out.”
Roberson said he has 46 players currently on his roster.
“Those are good numbers for us,” he said. “I think spring ball has gone good. We’ve still got a lot things to learn.”
Bald Knob will open the 2021 season at home against Harding Academy on Aug. 27. The Bulldogs will scrimmage at Carlisle on Aug. 21.
Roberson and his wife Candace have three children — sons Tyson, 17, and Rudy, 6; and daughter Carly-Ann, 3.
