Bald Knob senior guard Molli Pierce led all scorers on the court Friday night at the Riverview Athletic Center with 22 points as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Riverview 58-29.
“Molli is one of our best players, she is one of our team leaders and she is a senior,” Bald Knob coach Kirk McDonald said. “She is one of our best shooters and basically they were letting her shoot. When people let Molli shoot, we love it.”
In the first quarter, Riverview got a good start in the game by playing tough defense, being in position for rebounds, but the inability to pass the ball to the open player and put the ball in the basket quickly turned a strong start by the Lady Raiders into an ugly struggle.
Lady Raiders senior center Jonna Nicholson was called for two quick fouls in the first quarter, and Riverview coach Brandi Goforth pulled Nicholson from the floor for the majority of the first half. Nicholson with the limited amount of playing time on the court as she only scored 5 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.
Leading the offense for Riverview was senior forward Mackenzie Cook, who scored 8 points — all in the second half. Sophomore guard Sherlyn Espericueta, senior guard Makayla Hale scored 7 points each for the Lady Raiders. Alyseona Lee scored 3 points with a basket from behind the arc in the fourth quarter.
At the end of the first half Bald Knob went to the locker room leading the Lady Raiders by 20 points. When the teams came out of the locker room and with the large lead, allowing McDonald an opportunity to play his entire roster and giving his bench players an opportunity to gain experience out on the court.
McDonald said at this time of the basketball season there are a lot of games on the schedule and the more experience your players get in game conditions that will just help the Lady Bulldogs in the month of February and the rest of the season.
Goforth and the Lady Raiders are still searching for the first 3A2 Conference win and are currently in last place with a conference record of 0-7 and 4-12 overall. She says that this team show up everyday to practice, they work hard and that is the personality of the Lady Raiders, they work hard and they never give up or quit.
